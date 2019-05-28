With the 2019 hurricane season set to begin this weekend, federal, state and city officials gathered at City Hall on Tuesday to urge residents to start preparing now, stressing that a last-minute increase in strength or shifts in a storm's track can leave little time when a storm is bearing down.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell was among two dozen agency representatives taking turns to say their respective organizations are ready for the storm season, which begins June 1. She said that although 2019 is only expected to be an average season, it only takes one storm to wreak havoc and threaten lives and property.
"We're urging residents throughout our city to be prepared, not just in terms of a five-day (plan), we need a three-day," she said, noting New Orleans was spared last year when a rapidly strengthening Hurricane Michael hit the Florida panhandle. "Michael taught us that sometimes we have to act even faster; we won't have the 70 hours to prepare."
Cantrell said it’s not so much the strength of a particular storm, but how much water it’s expected to bring. “It’s the water that has the greatest impact on our city and on our people,” she said.
Ghassan Korban, executive director of the Sewerage & Water Board, said the agency recently brought back online a major pump in Station 4 in Gentilly, putting that station at full capacity.
"That puts us at 116 of 120 pumps that are ready and available to be used at a moment's notice," he said, adding the agency "has never been as ready, ever."
Korban said the system has one turbine down — Turbine No. 4 on South Claiborne Avenue — but expects to have it back in service by Thursday and is in "very good standing" in terms of power supply.
Cantrell said the height of the Mississippi River is an issue the city is watching closely. The river has been swollen by water flowing from up north for months, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have opened the Bonnet Carre spillway twice this season for the first time in history. The spillway is expected to remain open until July, and the Corps is getting ready to open the Morganza Spillway in Pointe Coupee Parish upriver.
Dana Ray, a civil engineer with the Corps. told reporters that despite persistent high-water levels, the Corps doesn't believe water will top the levels along the Mississippi if there is an early hurricane.
“The system is stronger than it has ever been before,” she said.
Other officials representing a raft of public agencies urged residents to assemble their hurricane kits and plan evacuation routes with more than one potential destination. They said residents should make plans for evacuating their family members and pets and sign up for alerts from the city's Nola Ready initiative by visiting ready.nola.gov or texting their zip code to 888777.
People with special needs that require help evacuating from the city should register with Nola Ready or call 311, and 3,500 are on the registry so far. City Council Helena Moreno said that those that don't need that level of help, but still might require assistance from a family or friend, should make sure that person knows they will be needed.
“Be prepared, be ready, have that kit ready to go and understand things can develop and rapidly intensify,” said Ben Schott, meteorologist-in-charge at the National Weather Service in Slidell. “As the mayor mentioned, five or seven days may not be available to you. It may be a quick turnaround of only two or three days that you have to take action on your plan.”
NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson and New Orleans Fire Department Chief Tim McConnell urged residents to avoid driving through water and heed any evacuation orders, and speakers pointed out that proper hurricane evacuation precedes the start of contraflow on the interstate.
Cantrell's administration recently changed the location of city-assisted evacuations to the Smoothie King Center, though Cantrell stressed it is there as a last resort for people who need to leave. "It's not somewhere to go just to go, it’s to get out,” she said.