The Jaguar Jungle is closed, and it will remain so until it's refortified with stronger materials after a jaguar was able to escape and kill nine animals Saturday morning, an Audubon Zoo official said Tuesday afternoon.

The 3-year-old male jaguar, named Valerio, apparently bit through steel woven cable to the "surprise" of zoo officials, squeezing through the 8-by-10-inch hole to escape.

"I’m still processing that the animal was able to bite through this steel woven cable," said Kyle Burks, the zoo's managing director.

Burks showed an image of the only compromised area of the exhibit, where jaguar fur was located. Valerio is believed to have squeezed through the opening, climbed across a roof and hopped to the ground. He added that regular inspections were done in the past and revealed no issues.

The Jaguar Jungle exhibit will be closed until a "stronger material" with "smaller openings" is put in place of the current steel cable, although that material has not yet been chosen.

The zoo announced Monday that the ninth animal -- a fox named Rusty -- that the 3-year-old jaguar attacked after escaping had died.

All told, the jaguar killed five alpacas, three foxes and an emu after freeing himself from the “Jaguar Jungle” enclosure before 7:20 a.m. Saturday, a few hours before the park’s scheduled opening time.

The zoo reopened Sunday after being closed to the public Saturday because of the attacks, but the jaguar exhibit remained closed.

Burks, on Tuesday, provided additional details about how Valerio was resecured at the zoo, beginning after a staffer who was delivering food to a nearby exhibit spotted him free roaming where the zoo's foxes are housed.

After the initial alert came in about 7:20 a.m., staffers were secured in a safe area and officials -- some armed with darts and other live ammunition -- secured a perimeter around Valerio.

An initial dart was used about 7:36 a.m., after which Valerio showed signs of the drug taking effects. A second dart was used about 7:43 a.m., minutes after which the jaguar became lethargic and laid down at the edge of the exhibit.

After a few minutes Valerio was approached and prodded with a long stick, to which he did not respond, and he was secured.

Officials then discovered the wounded animals.

"He was unfortunately doing what jaguars do," Burks said.

The area of the zoo does not have cameras, Burks said, so there is no way to know exactly how long he was clear of his enclosure.

“We know he was out long enough to do the things that he did," Burks said. "For us, any time he was out was too long.”

