Another crest in the Mississippi River is expected to trigger the reopening of the Bonnet Carre Spillway, the first time the flood control structure would be used twice in the same year.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has not yet made any decision on whether to open the spillway, which was closed just a month ago after the height of the river fell below the triggers that determine whether it remains open.

But now the river is rising again, with forecasts expected to push it above the trigger of 17 feet above sea level at New Orleans. That would call for it to be used again.

The Bonnet Carre is used to divert water from the river to Lake Pontchartrain to keep it well below the 20-foot height of the levees along its banks in New Orleans.

The Corps has called a press conference to discuss the high water levels for Thursday.

The Corps office in New Orleans has not yet made a recommendation, a step needed before officials in Vicksburg, Mississippi, can decide whether to open the spillway. But Corps spokesman Ricky Boyett said on Wednesday that "the forecast indicates we would exceed the triggers for Bonnet Carre."

The Mississippi River has been swollen throughout the year, in large part due to heavy and severe storms throughout its basin. That prompted the Corps to open it for 43 days starting in February. That opening marked the first time it had ever been used in back-to-back years.

If a decision is made to once again open the spillway, it would be another unprecedented event for a structure that has never been opened, closed and reopened in the same year in its nearly 90-year history.

It is not yet clear how long the Bonnet Carre would remain open if it is used, but Boyett said the river is not expected to fall below the trigger at any point in the current 28-day forecast.