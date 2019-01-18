In its first meeting since taking office, the Harahan City Council unanimously approved Mayor Tim Baudier’s proposed department heads and appointments to city court.
Tiffany Scot Wilkins, who was a council member from 2003-2010, was appointed city magistrate, while David Courcelle was reappointed as city prosecutor.
Courcelle was city attorney from 1998-2015 before he became prosecutor.
The council voted unanimously to remove Gilbert Buras as city attorney, but Baudier asked the council to defer the appointment of his successor, which it did.
As for city departments, Baudier hired Jeff Charlet as the city’s regulatory director, and rehired Nicole Lee as city clerk/tax collector, Edwin Lauricella as director of the Maintenance Department and Stuart Foley as director of the Recreation Department.
Charlet was regulatory director under former Mayor Vinnie Mosca but resigned shortly after Tina Miceli took office in 2015 amid a dispute over how the department had accounting for the hours worked by employees. The city’s regulatory director is in charge of code enforcement and building permits.
The council unanimously approved an $8,000 annual raise for Lee, the city’s longtime clerk, who previously made $42,000. Baudier said he has essentially moved the duties of another position into the clerk’s role, which will save the city money.
Other salaries were not available Thursday evening and Baudier said he would not be able to furnish them until next week.