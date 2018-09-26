State lawmakers grilled members of Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni’s administration and the head of the state Department of Environmental Quality on Wednesday about how the parish landfill in Waggaman managed to deteriorate to its current, deplorable state.
The facility has been blamed for noxious odors plaguing residents on both sides of the Mississippi River for months.
Members of the House Natural Resources and Environment Committee, along with state Reps. Kirk Talbot and Cameron Henry, both from Jefferson, pushed the parish administration on how it can fix the problems with the landfill’s water and gas collection systems while still taking in new trash.
They also expressed disbelief that DEQ’s regular inspections of the landfill didn’t turn up problems that have been going on for years.
The four-hour meeting at the State Capitol closed with testimony from despairing residents unsure of who, if anyone, is looking out for them.
“I feel like crying because we don’t know how much longer we have to put up with this,” said River Ridge resident Hermene Anderson, reading from one of many letters given to her by residents who she said could not make the trip to Baton Rouge.
It was also revealed that on Monday, DEQ gave the parish a “courtesy copy” of a compliance order that will be officially delivered to the parish in coming days. Parish Chief Operating Officer Keith Conley said he hasn’t gone through it fully yet but that it covers many of the issues outlined in a consultant's report commissioned by the parish.
DEQ Secretary Chuck Carr Brown said the parish will have to submit a plan to the state outlining the steps it is taking to comply with the order and that an undetermined fine will be assessed.
Mike Lockwood, the parish's director of environmental affairs, told the committee that the parish has replaced two lift stations and 4,000 linear feet of pipes for draining water, known as leachate, from the enclosed garbage pits. He said it has added 1,000 feet of water lines to dampen potential smells.
Yenni said the contractor making the improvements to the site, BLD Services, is working almost until nightfall each day to get the work done. The parish is still working on a timeframe of about six months to complete the work, though that figure was also cited a month ago.
Administration officials have said as much as 80 percent of noxious gases from the landfill were not being captured by the collection system, but no one could say Wednesday what that percentage is now.
Reps. Henry, R-Metairie, and Rodney Lyons, D-Harvey, pushed the Yenni administration to consider a temporary closure of the landfill, an option Parish Councilman Mark Spears also has said should be considered.
Yenni, Conley and Lockwood once again said they don’t think a closure is necessary and that it could do more harm than good. They noted the rehab work is being done in inactive sections of the landfill by a different contractor from the one that deals with newly arrived garbage.
In addition, they said, the landfill needs the income generated from taking in garbage and that trucking the waste to another landfill could drive up fees for residents.
Henry pushed back on this, noting that a DEQ compliance order issued in July reported there was leachate seepage in the active section of the landfill. He also asked how Waste Connections could still be the contractor on the active section if it neglected to maintain the leachate collection system on three closed phases.
Conley said that question goes to the heart of the parish's dispute with the firm, which could end up in a lawsuit after the problems are fixed.
Waste Connections officials maintain that the system was never in proper working order when they took over operation of the landfill from Waste Management in 2012, and that their contract clearly states the system needed to be in working order to become their company's responsibility.
The parish did sue Waste Management over the condition of the landfill; that lawsuit has been settled.
At Henry’s urging, Conley said the parish could look into starting parts of the complicated process of finding a new landfill site; the work could be canceled if officials decide a change isn’t needed.
Henry said the goal is to minimize the amount of time residents would have to wait for the Waggaman landfill to be shut down if the parish decides it needs to be closed.
“We don’t want to assume the worst, but we have to prepare for it,” Henry said.
As for DEQ, Brown defended the agency’s response to reports of the foul smells, saying the agency conducted 31 inspections at 13 sites and has sent out mobile air monitoring stations four times.
Talbot, R-Metairie, and Rep. Pat Connick, R-Marrero, asked Brown how DEQ failed to notice that half the gas collection wells at the landfill were not working in any of its annual inspections.
Brown said inspectors rely heavily on the records provided to them and that it is not uncommon for gas pumps to stop functioning and need to be replaced. If there were no obvious problems and people were not reporting smells in high volume, there wasn’t much for regulators to discover, he said.
“They may have been limping along, but obviously it was working,” he said.
“You’re telling me this wasn’t on your radar until we started getting complaints?” Talbot asked, incredulously.
Talbot requested an inspection report from 2013 to see what it said about a facility now known to have been having issues that far back.
“Had I been aware that the parish was in this dispute over the proper operation of their facility, I would have stepped in, because that is unacceptable,” Brown said.
The parish and DEQ disagree on who gets the credit for identifying the problem. Brown insisted the parish didn’t do anything until DEQ visited in April, while the Yenni administration said it has been aware of the problems since taking office in 2016.
At the request of lawmakers, Brown said he’ll have the air monitoring equipment out again in the next two weeks and will report back to the committee.
Some lawmakers also expressed an interest in seeing monitoring equipment installed in the area full-time, an idea the parish is also looking into.
“I think people would appreciate that greatly,” Talbot said.