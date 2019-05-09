A steadily declining number of state inmates over the past two years has helped Louisiana lose its unwanted status as the nation’s incarceration capital. But the drop in prisoners also threatens to pinch budgets for sheriffs -- some of whom built jails on the promise of an endless supply of state inmates.
Help, if you can call it that, has arrived. Many of the beds left empty by the state are now being filled by asylum seekers and other detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Several Louisiana sheriffs and a small-town mayor have inked deals with ICE to hold thousands of detainees within the last year, arrangements that will send an influx of federal dollars to those agencies — and to LaSalle Corrections, the Ruston-based private prison operator that helps run three of the jails.
Taken together, the four agreements will provide about 2,800 detention beds for ICE, more than doubling the agency’s detention capacity in Louisiana amid a surge in the number of asylum seekers and immigrants who arrived in the U.S. illegally and are being held under lock and key by federal authorities.
If ICE fills all those beds, the number of ICE detainees sitting in local Louisiana jails will also match almost perfectly the drop in state prisoners housed in parish and municipal jails — 2,692 — since state lawmakers passed a bipartisan criminal justice reform package aimed at cutting Louisiana’s nation-leading incarceration rate.
Louisiana houses a higher percentage of state inmates in local jails than any other state, but officials have been trying to rely less on local lockups as inmate numbers fall -- mainly because jails overseen by sheriffs are thought to offer less in the way of rehabilitation than state prisons.
The sudden surge of ICE detainees headed to local Louisiana jails comes amid a federal immigration crackdown under President Donald Trump, who has pushed zero-tolerance policies toward those living in the country illegally and ramped up deportations.
The Trump administration has also moved to keep nearly everyone seeking asylum in the U.S. locked up in detention centers as their applications move through backlogged immigration courts -- even as the number of new asylum-seekers has spiked.
Previously, new arrivals fleeing violence, political repression or persecution were regularly released in the U.S. while immigration courts processed their cases, as long as an initial hearing found they have a “credible fear” of returning to their home countries.
But that’s changed under the Trump administration. Immigration authorities overseeing asylum cases in Louisiana now deny such requests “across the board,” said Homero Lopez, managing attorney for Immigration Services and Legal Advocacy, a New Orleans-based legal nonprofit that represents immigrants held in Louisiana.
La. illegal immigrants face skyrocketing deportations, rising uncertainty under Trump administration
That’s sent ICE scrambling to find space to hold house record numbers of immigrants held in custody. Detention facilities along the U.S.-Mexico border have been filled beyond capacity in a situation Trump administration officials themselves have called a “humanitarian crisis.”
In Louisiana, it’s found jails with room to spare.
“I can confirm that, due to an influx in Southwest Border cases and the increased need for ICE detention capacity, ICE has begun using new facilities in Louisiana” in recent months, Bryan Cox, a spokesman for ICE, told The Advocate.
For a handful of Louisiana sheriffs and the small town Richwood, just outside of Monroe, the influx has provided a financial boost.
Swapping state inmates for immigrants facing deportation or seeking asylum is a potentially lucrative trade for those that operate local Louisiana lockups. ICE is paying Louisiana jails about $65 a day on average for housing detainees.
The state Department of Corrections pays “a whopping $24.39,” as Bossier Parish Sheriff Julien Whittington sarcastically put it to local news reporters last June. He made that remark just after more than 200 ICE detainees arrived at his medium-security facility in the small town of Plain Dealing, about 20 miles north of Shreveport, to fill bunks that had until recently held state prisoners.
But advocacy groups that fought for years to drop Louisiana’s status as the nation’s top jailer expressed alarm that detained immigrants were now filling recently emptied prison bunks. Even if Louisiana was putting fewer people behind bars for violating state laws, they said, officials and facilities around the state still depended on inmates for sustenance.
“Louisiana isn’t done with its affair with mass incarceration,” said Jamila Johnson, senior supervising attorney for the Southern Poverty Law Center, which has lobbied for criminal justice and prison reforms in the state.
Whittington’s jails, for years among the largest local recipients of Department of Corrections prisoners, now hold an average of 222 federal immigration detainees, according to ICE figures. That will bring in at least $2.6 million more per year than housing a similar number of state inmates.
The state reimbursement rate has remained stagnant since 2008 — and state prison officials last year threatened to further reduce it at the same time that Whittington struck a deal with ICE.
Sheriffs are now lobbying Louisiana lawmakers for a $4 per day raise for holding state inmates. The proposed boost would cost the state an estimated $25.8 million a year, but would still leave its rate for housing prisoners at less than half that paid by ICE.
Gretna officials caught off guard by U.S. Border Patrol raids at designated 'safe corner' for day laborers
Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert III, who’s held an average of about 50 detainees for ICE since 2016, just spent more than $5 million building a new detention center in part to better accommodate those immigrants held for ICE and the flow of money — as much as $1 million a year — that comes with them.
“We want to be able to use some of that revenue to add more patrolmen, detectives and narcotics (officers) and improve services,” Hebert told the Lake Charles American Press newspaper in November. “Just opening a jail will create new jobs, but we want to be able to improve services which before we could only do with limited tax dollars.”
Hebert was blunt about what more inmates, especially federal ones, would mean.
“Folks ask me if I just want to build this thing to make money,” Hebert said while announcing plans to build the new jail in March 2017. “Absolutely — so that I can spend money in this office and with these folks and I can pay them the salary commensurate with the job they’re doing.”
The sheriffs in Jackson and Concordia parishes have also struck deals with ICE to house federal immigration detainees. Their jails are both operated by LaSalle Corrections, a for-profit jailer with longstanding ties to Louisiana’s prison system.
Billy McConnell, LaSalle’s managing director, said cuts to the state’s prison rolls “put an extra burden” on lockups the company operates in partnership with sheriffs, who were already contending with stagnant payment rates.
“I think probably every sheriff in the state that’s in that market would tell you it’s very difficult to pay your bills in the current environment,” McConnell said.
ICE contracts have helped, McConnell said, but the higher federal payments also come with “dramatically different” costs to run an immigration detention facility.
The standards ICE mandates for its contract immigration detention facilities “are way beyond” the minimum requirements Louisiana sets for local jails, McConnell said, which drives up the expense of running the facility.
Neither Jackson Parish Sheriff Andy Brown nor Whittington, the sheriff in Bossier Parish, responded to requests for comment for this story. Concordia Parish Sheriff Kenneth Hedrick referred questions to Warden Lance Moore, who didn’t returns calls.
Louisiana has long relied on parish jails to house state prisoners, a system that’s led some local lawmen — mostly in rural areas — to build facilities far larger than they might otherwise need.
Prospects for a steady flow of cash motivated town leaders in Richwood to sign off on filling their jail with more than 1,000 ICE detainees early last month.
LaSalle also runs the Richwood facility. But the city government will get a cut of the money paid out by ICE — $1.50 per detainee — for agreeing to the deal, according to local news station KNOE. That adds up to nearly $550,000 per year flowing from ICE into the town’s coffers.
“I believe that it was a home run. It was a win-win for Richwood,” Alderman Simeon Profit told KNOE after voting in favor of the deal. Mayor Gerald Brown didn’t respond to multiple messages from The Advocate.
The $1.50 per diem paid in Richwood is “very similar to other numbers but not the exact same” as what LaSalle pays the sheriffs in Jackson and Concordia parishes, said McConnell, the prison firm’s management director. He declined to share specifics.
Although ICE has for years held large numbers of immigration detainees, the vast majority — an average of 2,133 detainees last year — have been housed at a pair of permanent ICE detention facilities in Pine Prairie and Jena, both of which are managed under contract by Florida-based GEO Group, one of the country’s largest for-profit prison operators.
The agency also holds several hundred immigrants at a staging facility at Alexandria’s airport, which ICE uses as a hub for deportation flights. In the past six months, ICE begun occasionally used the local jail in Natchitoches, about an hour away, to hold some immigrants awaiting deportation when a holding facility closer to the airport is full.
The Natchitoches Parish jail housed more than 340 state inmates in October 2017, just before key provisions in Louisiana’s criminal justice overhaul went into effect. Natchitoches Parish now houses just over 140 state inmates, a drop that’s costing the sheriff about $1.2 million in state payments a year, according to Department of Corrections figures.
Roger Henson, the chief of corrections for the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, said the change forced him to cut jobs. Henson said the agency reached out to ICE and the U.S. Marshals Service to help offset the costs of running the lockup.
“That way we were able to make up some of that difference,” said Henson. “A jail is really not there to make a whole lot of money, if any. It’s been difficult to even break even.”
Just two Louisiana sheriffs housed immigration detainees for ICE in their jails at the start of 2018, according to ICE data: Allen Parish and St. Tammany Parish, which ICE has used for years as a short-term processing and transfer point for immigrants recently picked up by ICE agents.
Many of the people ICE is shipping to Louisiana appear to be migrants from Latin America who applied for asylum in the United States, according to several Louisiana-based immigration attorneys who’ve represented asylum seekers and immigrants in ICE custody.
Cox, the ICE spokesman, said he couldn’t comment on whether individuals held by ICE had claimed asylum.
Some immigration attorneys and advocates deplore ICE’s push to send detained immigrants to far-flung jails in rural Louisiana, saying the lockups are far from legal aid groups and are located in areas that have already strained medical services and few interpreters. Any relatives that a detained immigrant might have in the United States likely live far from towns like Plain Dealing or Ferriday, making visits expensive and challenging.
“Jails, and particularly smaller rural jails, just aren’t set up to handle this population,” said David Fathi, director of the ACLU’s National Prison Project. “It’s harder to provide adequate condition of confinement for this population in rural areas.”
Judges at the two immigration courts in the state are particularly skeptical of asylum claims, Lopez and other attorneys said, meaning most asylum seekers held in Louisiana will likely be sent back to their home countries.
“If you’re the Trump administration and want to stick them somewhere away from family members where they won’t get relief (from the courts), Louisiana is a great place,” said Lopez.