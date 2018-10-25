Water utilities like the New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board would be required to develop timelines for getting rid of lead pipes under a plan being put forward by state Sen. J.P. Morrell.

The proposal comes amid increased concern over lead in water following crises in Flint, Michigan, and the northeastern Louisiana town of St. Joseph. It is aimed at spurring utilities to take a more aggressive approach to eliminating pipes that can leech the dangerous metal into the water supply.

“I think when you don’t have that timeline, no matter what that timeline is, there’s simply no impetus to get rid of lead pipes,” said Morrell, a New Orleans Democrat. “If there’s no timeline, they just won’t do it.”

Details are still being worked out, but Morrell said his proposal likely would require water utilities serving urban areas to work with the state Department of Environmental Quality to come up with a concrete timetable for replacing their lead lines.

The agreements would be similar to the consent decrees that utilities, including the S&WB, now enter into with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to resolve various issues, with specific goals hashed out between the agencies.

Morrell said he expects to introduce the bill during next year’s legislative session, his last before he must leave office because of term limits.

While it’s not the main point of the bill, Morrell said the measure could also discourage privatization of water systems by committing utilities to make specific, and potentially hugely expensive, improvements that might be unpalatable for a company looking to turn a profit.

Privatizing the New Orleans water system has been discussed from time to time.

Lead testing, filtering and removal are crucial and could be aided by Morrell’s bill, Debra Campbell, board secretary for the advocacy organization A Community Voice, said Thursday.

“We need to let (residents) know their water could not be safe and (the S&WB) needs to do more to remove the lead in our water lines,” Campbell said.

The S&WB did not respond to questions about Morrell’s proposed bill, but it sought to reassure New Orleanians that their drinking water is safe.

“There is no lead in the water leaving from (the S&WB’s) treatment plant or in the system’s distribution lines,” spokesman Curtis Elmore III said in an emailed statement.

However, the service lines that connect to customers’ homes and businesses may be made of lead if they were installed before 1987, Elmore said.

The S&WB treats the water system with a chemical that prevents corrosion in those lines in an effort to prevent lead from entering the drinking water supply.

Customers can request the utility to replace lead service lines from the water main to their individual meter, but they are responsible for replacing pipes from the meter to their homes.

“Due to the age of New Orleans’ infrastructure, we are working to be proactive with any potential lead service lines,” Elmore said. “We test for water quality regularly and we are within all state and federal regulations.”

The subject of lead in the New Orleans water supply has been a subject of ongoing debate.

Public schools owned by the Orleans Parish School Board began installing water filters to screen out lead and other contaminants over the summer. That move was spurred in part by the Flint crisis, in which the city’s water supply was contaminated when officials switched to a new water source.

Young children are especially vulnerable to lead poisoning, which can severely affect their mental and physical development. However, it’s unclear whether there are specific problems with lead in the local schools’ water.

The last time the schools were known to be tested was 1989, and proposals to check lead levels before installing the filters were scuttled over concerns the S&WB and school district would be unable to agree on the results.

And last year, the city’s Inspector General’s Office warned that the S&WB was not doing enough to warn residents about the potential for lead in their drinking water.

Then-IG Ed Quatrevaux said the mammoth slate of road and pipe repairs to be funded with a $2.4 billion FEMA settlement could disrupt the coating on the inside of lead lines that prevents the metal from entering the water supply, potentially causing lead levels to spike.

Around the same time, the S&WB began a more aggressive campaign of warning residents about those dangers when construction was occurring nearby.

Advocates, however, have argued that no amount of lead is safe, even if the amount is below legally mandated thresholds and that residents should take more steps to protect themselves.

The results from most homes in New Orleans that have been tested for lead in the water fall below the level at which federal guidelines call for corrective action, said Adrienne Katner, an assistant professor of environmental and occupational health sciences at LSU’s School of Public Health.

But Katner, an expert on lead in water supplies, said residents should take a proactive approach and buy filters to screen out lead and get tested to know what they’ve already been exposed to.

“Everyone in New Orleans should be evaluated for lead exposure,” she said.