Combining animals and fast cars often results in just one thing: roadkill. But that wasn’t the case for the more than 1,000 animals of all shapes, colors and leg counts that were found at NOLA Motorsports Park in Avondale this weekend for Repticon, a reptile and exotic animal show.
The event featured more than a dozen vendors from around the country, selling everything from turtles not much bigger than 25-cent pieces to albino reticulated pythons with price tags of $5,000.
For some, the show was a curiosity.
“We race cars out here all the time and we’re always here for car stuff,” said John Crosby. “So we thought we’d just come check it out.”
But for others, like the vendors and organizers, being around snakes and other reptiles — but mainly snakes — is much more than a curiosity. It’s a major part of their lives.
The New Orleans show was one of three Repticon put on this weekend, with the others being in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Charleston, South Carolina. Repticon finds spaces for the shows, and vendors rent tables where they then sell the animals.
And while there wasn’t a shortage of reptile enthusiasts at the event, it’s people like Crosby and his wife Michelle that organizers really hoped to attract.
“We thrive on education,” said Klay Menard, Repticon’s manager at the event. “We want people to know that these aren’t dangerous animals — that they shouldn’t be killed off just because it’s a snake, you know. Everyone that’s here has a passion for these animals, and we just want to share our passion.”
Menard said he was hoping to get at least 1,000 people out to the NOLA Motorsports Park event, one of about 150 the organization puts on nationally every year.
The New Orleans show isn’t at the top of the Repticon calendar, Menard acknowledged. That honor goes to the organization’s annual “venomous” show in Columbia, South Carolina.
None of the snakes — or lizards or frogs — at the New Orleans show were venomous, Menard said. Those are allowed only at the South Carolina show, due to laxer laws in that state concerning snakes. In other states, Menard said, it’s best to not bring venomous animals into the equation.
That’s especially true because the snakes do have a tendency to … escape.
How often?
“Oh, all the time,” Menard said.
He added that he’s only heard one or two times of a customer getting bitten, and even then, it’s because the customer was being a little too rough with the animal.
“Anything with a mouth can bite,” he said.
To try to avoid situations where that could happen, Menard said that every night of a show, a Repticon employee spends the night in the showroom, checking on the animals every two hours and — if necessary — wrangling them back into their cages.
“Snakes are real tricky,” he said.
But the animals at the show this weekend would make pets no more dangerous than their furrier counterparts, Menard added.
Rory “Buddy” Philips, a vendor from Texas, agreed. To him, the big concern when he sells an animal isn’t whether it might hurt the owner — it’s the other way around.
“I honestly feel bad about selling them because you don’t know who’s going to get them,” he said.
Philips brought 33 spiders, 18 scorpions, 10 turtles, 34 axolotls, 10 millipedes and four chameleons — complete with their own tree — to the show this weekend.
Philips cares strongly for his animals, saying that his goal is to sell only “healthy animals.” His table was also one of the more popular this weekend, and though his sales might not have been as much as he'd hoped for, he did have the opportunity to do something perhaps more important: teach.
“It’s educational. Get educated, and they’ll be more interested,” he said of the visitors. “They think snakes are bad. They think scorpions are bad. Spiders. They get educated, and they’ll understand they’re not bad. That’s why they need to come out.”