The Coast Guard rescued two people from a sinking vessel in Lake Eloi Sunday evening, according to a news release.
According to the Coast Guard, a report came in at 7:30 p.m. Sunday that there was a 30-foot boat with two people on board taking water in Lake Eloi, near the Gulf of Mexico and about 38 miles east of New Orleans.
A crew from the Coast Guard was called in to assist, and the boat was found at 8:33 p.m.
The two people were transported to another vessel and were in stable condition, the Coast Guard said.