A former bartender at the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club has accused the newly elected King Zulu, Naaman Stewart, 52, of sexually assaulting her inside a bathroom of the club’s headquarters on North Broad Street in 2015.

The woman recently reported the alleged incident to police and then filed a lawsuit against Stewart and the club. She told police she recorded audio of the incident, a portion of which can be heard here.

Can't see audio below? Click here.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The woman claims to have recorded the incident on her phone, although according to a police report, she did not immediately deliver the audio recording to police as she had promised.

In a copy of the recording provided to The Advocate, a woman and a man can be heard going back and forth about the man's request to "just let me look, and I'm gonna get out of here." Music plays in the background.

"No, Naaman! Not in here, Naaman," a woman says in the recording. “Naaman, I’m about to pee. No!”