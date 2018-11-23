New Orleans businessman Edgar "Pepper" Bright Jr. passed away Friday, family members said. He was 89.
Bright leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Marion, and four children: Edgar III, Holly, Timothy and Eleanor.
He also leaves behind a long legacy of business and public service in New Orleans, having served on the board of Metairie Park Country Day School, Tulane business school and Dillard University, family members said.
"He loved everything about this city," his son Timothy said. "He loved Dixie Beer, he loved oysters, he loved the Saints, he loved to ride down St. Charles Avenue."
His business career may have been spent in the staid banking world, but there was a bit of rebellious streak in him, at least as a youngster, his wife Marion recalled. As a teenager, Pepper and several friends went down into the Quarter and they all got tattoos: Bright's was a small dagger on the inside of his ankle with his initials etched inside.
"He slept with socks on for a month so his mother wouldn't find out," she said. Later, however, during family trips to Destin, Bright would draw daggers on his and other children.
"We would all be in the dagger club," Edgar said.
Those frequent family trips to Destin were a highlight, he added. His father would pack an eight-millimeter camera and make movies with his children as extras.
Pepper Bright was an avid tennis player. He won a state title in tennis in 1949 and was a state singles champion. He also played at Yale University, where he attended college. During his later years, he still loved to watch the sport.
Bright was part of a family group that purchased Standard Mortgage in 1964, and the company began offering loans to residential, industrial and commercial developers. A decade later, the company expanded to Atlanta. Eventually, the company amassed a multi-billion portfolio. Its commercial division was sold to Credit Suisse and today, it focuses on residential loans.
"He loved Standard Mortgage, his children and his nine grandchildren," Marion said.
Funeral arrangements are pending.