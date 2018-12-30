The New Orleans murder count now stands at 145 for the year, after a 55-year-old woman was taken off life support Friday following injuries she received in a robbery, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
Police said the woman was the victim in a Seventh Ward robbery around noon on Dec. 17, when a man tried to grab her purse, and a struggle ensued.
According to NOPD, the victim chased the suspect across the street in the 1700 block of North Dorgenois, at which point the suspect body slammed her to the ground, hitting her head on the concrete and striking her in the face before fleeing with the purse.
Police arrested the suspect in the case, Tyrone Fountain, two days later.
The victim in the case was identified by nola.com as Marla Belin, citing friends.
Belin is the owner of the talent agency NOLA Talent Entertainment, according to her LinkedIn page.
Fountain was booked on one count each of simple robbery and second-degree battery relating to the incident.
His bail was set by a magistrate judge at $20,000, and has bonded out, according to the nola.com report, citing Belin’s friends.
A spokesman for NOPD said homicide unit detectives are investigating to determine if additional charges are merited.
Fountain is scheduled for a court appearance Jan. 17, court records show.