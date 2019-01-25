Day four of the trial of former federal narcotics agent Chad Scott saw a second member of his task force, former Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputy Johnny Domingue, testify that Scott took him under his wing, and promised to help him achieving his goal of eventually becoming a federal agent.

"I believe Mr. Scott saw potential in me," he said. "He told me to be patient, that I would get there."

Domingue testified that soon after joining Scott's task force in the middle of 2015, he began doing drugs and stealing money with a fellow task force officer, Karl Newman. Domingue was arrested in January of 2016 and was fired from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

Newman testified Thursday at the trial, in which Scott faces seven counts of perjury, obstruction of justice and falsification of government records charges. Domingue and Newman have already pleaded guilty to federal charges in agreements that require them to testify against Scott. Neither has been sentenced yet. U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo is presiding over Scott's case.

Domingue's testimony shed new light inside the actions of a task force that had gone rogue. During one investigation, Domingue testified, he and Newman tried to purchase enough methamphetamine from a dealer to reach the threshold to interest federal authorities. But when the dealer sold them fake meth, the two stole drugs from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office evidence storage and added it to the fake meth so that it would test as actual meth.

On other occasions, Domingue said, the two stole money and pills from suspects or gave drugs to a suspect and asked the suspect to sell it and then they would split the profits.

On Cross, Scott's attorney Stephen Garcia, queried Domingue on the details of his crimes and whether he was saying what he needed to get his charges reduced. Domingue was originally charged and pleaded guilty in state court, but those charges were dismissed when he agreed to cooperate with federal authorities.

Testimony in the trial is expected to last into next week.

