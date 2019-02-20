Special agents working for Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry were on a mission when they requested years of Mayor-elect LaToya Cantrell’s personal bank records in 2017: They wanted to see if she had used a New Orleans City Council credit card to cover her expenses when she was short on cash.

But after a legally contentious, 354-day investigation that roiled the New Orleans political world, the agents determined that Cantrell always had enough money on hand to cover her charges. They found no sign of "questionable" deposits. They also concluded that the anonymous complaint about her credit-card usage that sparked the probe was much as she said it was: a campaign-season attack job.

“Undoubtedly, the anonymous source targeted LaToya Cantrell for improper credit card expenditures due to the heightened political atmosphere of the recent mayoral election,” Special Agent John Montalbano said in his final report.

Those findings round out the more than 3,000-page file on Landry’s lengthy and controversial investigation into Cantrell’s credit-card usage, which The New Orleans Advocate reviewed this week under a public-records request.

The case file provides a window into a probe that shadowed Cantrell’s first five months in office but ultimately resulted in no charges for her or any of the other City Council members who used official credit cards for personal purchases.

Cantrell reimbursed the city for nearly $10,000 in expenses that did not pertain to her official duties. The state Legislative Auditor's Office said after a separate probe that she used her card much as the other members of the City Council did, under poorly written credit-card policies that were hastily enacted after Hurricane Katrina.

Anonymous complaint

The attorney general’s lengthy investigation started off with a hint of cloak-and-dagger intrigue. With less than a month to go before Cantrell’s runoff election against Desiree Charbonnet, Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office said an anonymous complainant had walked into its headquarters on South White Street with a copy of a “forensic audit” into Cantrell’s spending on her City Council credit card.

Cannizzaro’s office referred the case to Landry because the district attorney had endorsed Charbonnet. The office said it wanted to avoid any appearance of impropriety.

Agents said they never found out who hand-delivered that complaint to the front desk at the District Attorney’s Office. The complaint arrived a day before Charbonnet’s campaign gave a similar analysis of Cantrell’s City Council credit-card usage to news outlets.

Montalbano, a former New Orleans police officer, was assigned to lead the attorney general's investigation.

The resulting state probe into Cantrell’s spending remained open for almost a year, but Montalbano and other agents appear to have conducted few interviews. Instead, their investigation focused on reams of financial records from banks and the city.

On Nov. 27, 2017, agents sought those records under subpoenas obtained at Orleans Parish Criminal District Court — but not without difficulty, the case file shows.

Judges Keva Landrum-Johnson, Franz Zibilich, Benedict Willard, Karen Herman, Robin Pittman and Darryl Derbigny all declined even to look at the subpoena requests, with most citing potential conflicts of interest.

Finally, then-Chief Judge Laurie White gave another judge, Camille Buras, permission to review the subpoenas. Buras signed off on them.

From the city, Montalbano sought Cantrell’s credit-card records from March 2014 to November 2017. Separately, the Attorney General’s Office requested Cantrell’s campaign bank records from Liberty Bank and records from her joint bank account with her husband at Capital One.

The bank record requests embroiled the Attorney General’s Office in a months-long dispute with Cantrell’s attorney after they became public. Cantrell’s legal team argued that the subpoena requests were politically motivated and should be quashed.

Cantrell’s lawyers tussled with representatives of the attorney general in brief after brief. As the standoff continued, the case file suggests that the probe into Cantrell’s credit card spending essentially froze between December 2017 and April 2018, the month before she was sworn in as mayor.

Finally, Cantrell attorney Billy Gibbens and the Attorney General’s Office reached a compromise: Agents would be allowed to view Cantrell’s bank records in Gibbens' office on Poydras Street.

The meeting took place on the morning of April 16. Three agents and Assistant Attorney General Matthew Derbes reviewed a huge stack of photocopied bank records.

Despite the ferocious legal haggling over the bank records, the agents found little that had not already been reported. There were eight checks drawn from her campaign account to reimburse city expenses.

No ‘questionable sources’

Meanwhile, agents also gave a clean bill of health to voluminous transactions in Cantrell’s joint bank account with her husband, Jason Cantrell.

In a closing memorandum summarizing the investigation months later, Montalbano said he had been trying to determine “if she was using her city-issued credit card because she lacked sufficient personal funds at the time.”

One reference in the case file suggests why the agents were so interested. Agents were aware that the Cantrells went through a foreclosure in 2013. The problem was ultimately resolved without their house being seized, a spokeswoman said in 2017.

In the end, agents said they learned that “there were sufficient funds to cover all transactions” made on Cantrell’s city credit card. Montalbano said he was also able to verify various personal checks Cantrell had written to reimburse select expenses on her city credit card.

If the probe was a fishing expedition, as some in Cantrell’s camp charged, nothing else got caught. As they scoured her bank records, agents discovered that Cantrell and her husband spent their earnings on “monthly bills and other transactions associated with regular living expenses.”

There were no time spans when the Cantrells' account had a negative or insufficient balance. Moreover, the agents did not spot any deposits from “questionable sources.”

Case closed

On May 2, agents interviewed City Council Chief of Staff David Gavlinski, who said there were no “blatant violations” of the city’s credit-card policy, which might have been a basis for a malfeasance charge. Around that time, rumors were swirling that Landry would announce the end of the investigation before Cantrell's inauguration the next week.

Yet on May 3, Landry went in a different direction, publicly asserting that the probe into Cantrell’s spending was “ongoing” and "more widespread" than just Cantrell. Yet if investigators took important steps after then, there are scant signs of them in the closing memorandum on the case. Montalbano did not list any developments besides the receipt of the Legislative Auditor’s Office report in September.

Landry's office said in a statement this week that he was simply referring to the scope of the Legislative Auditor's report.

"The Legislative Auditor’s report looked at the spending practices of the entire council. By looking into the practices of every member of City Council, the investigation was obviously more widespread than just the Mayor-Elect," a spokesman said.

For all the hue and cry the probe generated about a St. Martin Parish Republican with high political ambitions targeting a New Orleans Democrat, in the end the conclusions of the attorney general’s report were remarkably similar to those produced by the legislative auditor.

Montalbano said that Cantrell’s credit card usage might have been sloppy, but it wasn’t obviously criminal.

“In closing, the investigation uncovered inadequate record-keeping of City Council expenditures (and) lack of itemization, particularly in noting how the credit card purchases are city business related. These findings, within the scope of the documents examined, do not present clear and defining evidence that Cantrell committed any criminal acts,” Montalbano said in his Oct. 19 closing memo on the case.

The agent also said that new City Council policies should help prevent repeats of the poor record-keeping apparent in the financial records of Cantrell and other council members.

Montalbano said that he had uncovered indications that Cantrell failed to report some of the reimbursements she made to the city on her campaign finance reports, but he believed that compliance with reporting requirements would be in the purview of the state Ethics Board. That board does not generally comment on whether it has opened an investigation.

Separately, campaign finance filings this week revealed that Cantrell has paid $7,700 to the Ethics Board to resolve fines for late disclosure filings.

There was one more apparent loose end from the attorney general’s investigation. The case file shows that on Dec. 12, 2017, the Attorney General’s Office forwarded the initial, anonymous complaint about Cantrell to the FBI. It’s not clear what if anything became of that transmission.

Following bureau policy, an FBI spokesman declined to confirm or deny the existence of a federal probe.

Beau Tidwell, a City Hall spokesman, did not comment on whether, to Cantrell's knowledge, the FBI opened an investigation.

“The mayor is satisfied with the conclusion of the (attorney general's) investigation, and is wholly focused on moving New Orleans forward. We will have no further comment," he said.