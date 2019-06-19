The New Orleans City Council will reduce its reliance on the outside consultants who advise it on its regulation of Entergy New Orleans under plans announced Wednesday — a shift that various council members have suggested for many years and that could lead to a slight reduction in customers' electricity bills.
The council's consultants are paid up to $7 million annually to advise the council on everything from energy efficiency programs and the reliability of Entergy transmission lines to cases before federal regulatory agencies. Their bills are passed on to Entergy, which in turn passes the cost on to customers.
But letting a team of city employees take on more of that work could build local expertise and help the council save money, Councilwoman Helena Moreno said Wednesday at a Utility Committee meeting.
Under the plan pushed by Moreno, the Council Utilities Regulatory Office, or CURO, would double its five-person staff by 2021.
“It’s not going to be easy to make this transition to reduce our outside adviser needs, and it will not be immediate,” Moreno said. “But it is necessary, and our public is demanding it.”
The outside firms help the council fulfill its unusual role of regulating a private energy utility in a state that also has a state-level regulatory agency, the Louisiana Public Service Commission.
Those firms are the law firm Dentons US LLC; the Legends Consulting Group Limited, which handles technical matters; and, until recently, the local law firm Wilkerson and Associates. Clint Vince of Dentons, in particular, has represented the council for more than three decades while working with a variety of prominent, mostly Washington-based law firms.
The plans presented by Moreno would represent the most significant investment in the council's in-house utilities office in years. The city's former inspector general, Ed Quatrevaux, criticized the council in 2015 for spending nearly all of its regulatory budget two years earlier to pay consultants.
The remainder of that budget was used to pay for two CURO employees, a director and an administrative assistant. In comparison, governing bodies in Washington, D.C., and Rhode Island with similar regulatory budgets had internal staffs of 72 and 48 employees, respectively, the IG's office said.
Though some members of the council pushed soon after the report to scale back or get rid of the outside firms, the council has only recently begun to take serious moves in that direction.
The CURO office has expanded its staff from two to five people in the past year: a chief of staff, deputy chief of staff, principal engineer, management analyst and office assistant.
By 2021, it intends to add an attorney, an electric and gas engineer, a financial analyst, a policy analyst and a legislative aide, said the chief of staff, Erin Spears.
That's right around the time the council will seek to renegotiate contracts with its consultants, which are for one-year terms that must be rebid every five years.
"We are encouraged and excited to implement this plan, and to be the experts that you need," Spears said.
By the end of this year, Spears' staff hopes to tighten up the council's current billing rules, so that the advisers will have to say what role specific members of their team will play in dealing with a matter and how much each one's advice will cost, a step Moreno also praised.
Now, the advisers bill the council generally according to an agreed-upon rate, but do not provide that level of specificity.
Once the five new people are hired, the council will need to decide if it wants to let the CURO take on even more responsibility, Spears said.
Vince, the veteran high-powered energy lawyer, said his team would welcome any direction the council chooses to take. But he said the current setup has led to better results for the council and Entergy customers than other jurisdictions have seen.
"I don’t know of anybody that has a better litigation track record than we do, anywhere," Vince said. "Our (energy) rates (for customers) are much lower. Our carbon emissions are way lower. ... But how the council uses CURO is within the exclusive domain of the council."
A proposed budget for the new hires will be announced by Oct. 1.