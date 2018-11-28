The past eight years have left New Orleans voters more satisfied than they've been in at least three decades, though many are convinced that the city’s current outlook is as good as it's going to get, according to a University of New Orleans survey released Wednesday.
About 70 percent of those surveyed in the city are pleased with their quality of life, a figure in line with an eight-year trend of the highest satisfaction ratings since 1986.
But voters are also are less optimistic about the city’s future today than they have been since 2004, with only 44 percent expressing faith that New Orleans will become a better place to live.
That could indicate that those surveyed were largely satisfied with the city's progress under Mayor Mitch Landrieu but are unsure of what Mayor LaToya Cantrell, on the job for only six months, will accomplish.
The survey polled 1,000 registered voters from Orleans and Jefferson Parish between Oct. 17 to Nov. 5. It is conducted every two years, and has a margin of error of 4.4 percent.
Respondents also gave Cantrell a 57 percent approval rating, high for a local mayor but not as high as the 75 percent rating Landrieu earned six months after he rescued a flailing City Hall in 2010.
Meanwhile, the survey found that Jefferson Parish respondents are more pleased with their lot and optimistic about their future than their neighbors in Orleans. They are also are less pleased with Parish President Mike Yenni than they have been in the past, but are as loyal to Sheriff Joe Lopinto as they were to his predecessor, Newell Normand.
