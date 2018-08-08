Allen Joseph, the Metairie coach authorities say gave alcohol to minors at his home and “spooned” with three intoxicated boys in his bed, has been charged with three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Joseph has been a well-known playground coach in Jefferson Parish for four decades, volunteering at Girard, Cleary, Mike Miley and Delta playgrounds. He also worked as an assistant football coach at Jesuit High School in New Orleans and did a one-year stint in 1992 as a paid supervisor at Girard.
Police say Joseph, 56, admitted to giving the boys alcohol at a party at his house in the 1300 block of North Sibley Street last August. He was charged by Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick’s office in a bill of information on July 27, court records show.