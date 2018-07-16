HOMESTEAD EXEMPTION FOR SHORT-TERM RENTALS GETS NEW LIFE
Local short-term rental (STR) operators have joined calls from frustrated residents, tourism and hotel officials and housing advocacy groups for the city's STR laws to include a homestead exemption requirement, which stipulates the operator also would have to live in New Orleans or on the property itself.
The previous New Orleans City Council considered adding that requirement to the STR rules implemented in 2016, but an amendment to require homestead exemptions failed by a 3-4 vote. A year after the rules took effect, the council tasked the New Orleans City Planning Commission (CPC) with studying its effects. The current council, which took office in May, quickly adopted a temporary moratorium on most whole-home rentals to "pause" new and renewed permits and licenses.
At the CPC's July 10 hearing on the study and moratorium, operators with at least one property being used for tourist rentals argued that their STR income is what helps them afford to stay in New Orleans, while renters said they fear their own displacement as they begin to feel the squeeze from STRs.
The homestead requirement could invalidate hundreds of listings from companies that run more than one STR. A 2018 report from Jane Place Neighborhood Sustainability Initiative found that nearly 20 percent of all operators control roughly half of all STRs in New Orleans. In March, Gambit's review of licenses issued by the city found the top 10 operators — including Sonder, Hosteeva and Stay Alfred — held more than 400 licenses with more than 500 listings.
STR developers said the City Council's new moratorium puts them in a bind after they've pumped money into projects priced for tourist housing (often at hundreds of dollars a night), which outpace the kinds of rents many residents can afford, particularly in neighborhoods that suddenly saw bumps in property values and taxes after STR investment began. Ben Harwood — a developer with more than a dozen STRs in Treme — said he now has vacant properties and suggested he might sell them. A group in the crowd yelled, "Please do!"
The City Council appears to be leaning toward implementing a homestead exemption requirement, following several campaigns with a critical eye toward STR rules and enforcement.
The CPC staff is accepting public comments on its report through 5 p.m. Aug. 20. The report is due Aug. 21, and the CPC will consider the study at its Aug. 28 meeting. It also can defer that action to Sept. 11, but the deadline to send it to the City Council is Sept. 21.
Quote of the week
"We didn't call each other an 'ignorant slut' or anything, but we exchanged words." — U.S. Sen. John Neely Kennedy, on his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Kennedy was one of eight GOP senators who spent July 4 in Moscow meeting with Russian officials. U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama said the purpose of the meeting was to "strive for a better relationship," rather than "accuse Russia of this or that or so forth." Kennedy was back on American soil when he said dealing with Russia was like "dealing with the Mafia." He seemed to concede Russian interference in the 2016 election when he said, "I thought it was important for us to look them in the eye and say, 'Hey, we know what you're doing.'"
Protests against Trump Supreme Court pick set for Aug. 26
Led by abortion rights group NARAL Pro-Choice America, a coalition of national progressive organizations (including Indivisible, MoveOn, Color of Change, American Federation of Teachers, Planned Parenthood Action Fund and others) has promised demonstrations in all 50 states in response to President Donald Trump's nomination of U.S. Circuit Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. The "Stand for Justice" action is scheduled for Aug. 26.
NARAL has said it opposes Kavanaugh's nomination based on fears that he opposes abortion access and could be the deciding vote in any case that overturns Roe v. Wade, as well as his position and writings on several other important issues. "People know what is at stake in this fight. Kavanaugh would decimate reproductive rights, voting rights, workers' rights, LGBTQ rights and immigrant rights for generations," NARAL President Ilyse Hogue said in a statement.
Details about Louisiana's demonstration have not been announced, but local chapters of some progressive and reproductive rights advocacy organizations have indicated they will participate.
District E residents speak out on development
The owners of a 47-acre lot in New Orleans East are seeking a zoning change 13 years after Hurricane Katrina and the levee failures. Before he sells the property, attorney Joseph Bruno is working with District E Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen to change the site of the former Frenchman's Wharf apartments from a single-family zoning to multi-family, on the condition that New Orleans East residents support the plans attached to it. Bruno's listing price is $3.5 million.
Nguyen, who took office in May, held her first community-wide public meeting as a council member July 11 inside KIPP Morial Primary school, only a few blocks from Frenchman's Wharf. "We need to find a way to make this a community-friendly development," Bruno said at the meeting. "The bottom line is there's a set of plans that will be approved, and you can't deviate from that set of plans. … There is a process by which there are protections in place. The question is: What do you want?"
Residents pitched ideas like affordable housing rental and rent-to-own units, some retail, recreation and more upscale amenities to help raise the profile of New Orleans East and benefit nearby property values and quality of life. But the meeting gave residents frustrated with the slow and rarely seen progress on redevelopment in the area a sounding board for their exhaustion with poorly built housing and property managers' high turnovers, the persistence of crime, the lack of retail, being overlooked in the city's post-Katrina construction boom and being seen as a dumping ground for dead-end projects without the city's longer-term stake in a neighborhood that's as much a part of the city as its neighbors down I-10.
Nguyen told Gambit she plans more meetings around larger developments in District E but declined to name what's on her wish list. "I'm listening," Nguyen told the crowd. "I'm not rushing to do anything. I know we're 13 years behind but I'm not rushing. Let's think of solutions."
Clerk of Court Ray implements $15/hour minimum wage
After campaigning for the District B New Orleans City Council seat, Timothy David Ray was appointed to serve as clerk of First City Court. Ray's campaign for the council had endorsements from the labor advocacy group Step Up Louisiana, and he pledged support for a $15 minimum wage — which he implemented at the clerk's office last month.
Previous Clerk of Court Ellen Hazeur, who recently won a judicial election, had fought for office pay raises until her office was issued a hiring freeze. Ray said he was able to raise wages by not filling an open position for a chief deputy clerk executive assistant. The raises immediately impact seven staff members, some of whom were working other jobs while employed at the clerk's office. (Ray isn't able to raise wages outside the department's budget without first getting approval from judges at First City and Civil District Court, who preside over the Judicial Expense Fund.) Ray adds that he wants to attach the wage increase to an annual raise adjusted for the cost of living and inflation.
The raises granted by Ray are New Orleans' first municipal minimum wage increase to $15, following a failed attempt at the recent Louisiana Legislature by state Rep. Joseph Bouie to raise Louisiana's minimum wage from the federally set $7.25 an hour to $15. The Legislature also failed to pass a more modest increase to $8.50.
"Other public officials in similar positions with their budgets, by their own volition could raise [wages]," Ray told Gambit. "I think it's important to have that, and to have a vision for the office of what it can be, and be willing to do the work to make it happen."
Ray plans to use the remainder from the wages set aside from the unfilled executive assistant job to update technology at the office and eventually go paperless, allowing people to file online and judges to sign e-documents.
Loews State Palace hotel project hits a snag
Developers planning to turn the long-vacant Loews State Palace Theater on Canal Street into a hotel are appealing the Central Business District Historic District Landmarks Commission's (HDLC) denial of two critical proposals that call for a partial demolition of the theater and construction of a multi-story hotel tower.
The 3,000-seat theater — first constructed in 1926 with a two-story Spanish Colonial Revival-inspired facade — had an ornate opera house-like interior that in the 1990s became a renowned, though infamous, ground zero for a burgeoning rave and dance music culture. It didn't reopen following Hurricane Katrina and the levee failures, though it was used for a few special events.
Trapolin-Peer Architects first designed a 15-story, 248-room hotel, turning the theater space into a "silent movie theater" for the lobby and using the theater and its lobby as the hotel's entrance. There also would be a retail space on the bottom floor, and meeting and ballroom space would occupy the balcony areas.
The HDLC denied the project's latest drafts at its June 13 meeting, and developers submitted their appeal to the New Orleans City Council July 12, hoping to find ways to maintain the historic facade and put the building back into commerce.
Carl Walker, a force in New Orleans theater, dies at 61
Carl Walker, who directed dozens of shows in New Orleans for decades, died last week of a reported heart attack. He was 61.
Among his many creations was Where the Girls Were, a long-running musical salute to 1960s girl groups, and Native Tongues, in which he coaxed local writers — many of whom were new to theater — into writing character-based monologues that formed a mosaic of New Orleans voices. The concept was so successful it spawned five sequels and included the work of Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Robert Olen Butler, Sheila Bosworth, Patty Friedmann, Wilbert Rideau and many others. In later years, he also had a recurring acting role in the TV series Treme and taught and directed part-time at Tulane University.
Among Walker's other productions were the New Orleans debuts of the award-winning plays Doubt, I Am My Own Wife, Fully Committed, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Golda's Balcony and Dirty Blonde. Many of his productions won Gambit's Big Easy Awards for the best in local theater.
Walker, a Lafayette native, was short in stature but a take-charge taskmaster when he had a script in hand. He counted among his friends Julianne Moore, with whom he studied at Boston University; the New Orleans-born actors Mary Louise Wilson and Vernel Bagneris; and many in the New Orleans theater scene.
"His talent was so great he could have been [working] in New York or London," Bosworth told Gambit. "We were so lucky to have him here."
Funeral arrangements are incomplete.