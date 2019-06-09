Before New Orleans officials dropped the speeds that trigger traffic camera tickets in February — sparking the ire of drivers who weren't warned — some members of Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration had argued that the city should go public with the change.
But that recommendation went unheeded by Cantrell. Instead, the mayor lowered the limits without telling anyone, not even the City Council, later arguing that a surprise ticket was the best way to get motorists to reduce their speeds.
However, an analysis of traffic camera data by The Advocate shows that if the administration's goal was to make school zones safer — and not to increase ticket revenue, as critics have alleged — notifying drivers would have been the right move.
For nearly two months after the city quietly reduced the threshold for speeding tickets, New Orleans raked in millions of dollars from tens of thousands of drivers who were unaware there was less margin for error as they drove through school zones.
The extra cash more than made up for the money the city was expected to lose after Cantrell decided to take down 20 traffic cameras in other parts of the city, in line with a campaign pledge when she ran for mayor.
The Advocate's analysis, which looked at publicly available data on the nearly 875,000 camera tickets issued in the last two years, shows that after media reports exposed the new rules and warned people about the policy in April, the number of speeders in school zones dropped by 28% on average.
That raises new questions about Cantrell’s claim that she lowered the thresholds to improve the safety of schoolchildren.
“The City Council made clear during budget hearings last year that traffic cameras were not supposed to be secret speed traps,” Councilman Jason Williams said in an email after reviewing the paper’s analysis. “From the data it is clear that behavior behind the wheel changes when drivers are given proper notice and thresholds are changed with transparency.”
The mayor’s office pointed to the reduction in tickets as a sign that its policy did, in fact, eventually get people to slow down.
“The bottom line for the mayor is: behavior changed,” Communications Director Beau Tidwell said. “The public safety goal of reducing speeding in school zones while children are present was achieved.”
But the data suggest that by forgoing a public announcement, the administration essentially did nothing to deter speeders for months and — had it been able — would have allowed them to continue to rack up tickets, rather than drive more slowly.
Cantrell defends N.O. traffic cam changes, didn't want to 'encourage' speeding by making changes known
A jump and a steep fall
There has always been a buffer between the posted speed limit and the speed that actually triggers a ticket from a traffic camera, in part to account for potential issues with how the system is calibrated. The policy also gives some leeway to drivers whose speedometers might not be perfectly tuned.
For years, that meant driving up to 25 mph in a 20-mph school zone, or up to 9 mph over the limit elsewhere, would not result in a fine, something that may not have been known by every driver but was no secret under former Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s administration.
That changed on Feb. 4, when the thresholds were lowered by 2 mph.
The Cantrell administration had proudly announced a month before that it was removing most of the cameras outside of school zones, in keeping with a campaign pledge that cast them as a way of “nickel-and-diming” residents. But the mayor’s office never warned anyone that the ones that remained were now closer to being on a hair trigger.
The effects were immediate. About 1,100 more tickets were issued on Feb. 4, a Monday, than on the Friday before, a 68 percent increase, according to The Advocate’s analysis. Almost all of those additional $75 tickets were issued to drivers going less than 6 mph over the limit in school zones.
Drivers continued to get ticketed at higher rates through February and March. An average of roughly 3,250 tickets were issued each school day, a 55 percent increase over the 2,100 average before the change went into effect.
On a particularly busy day for the cameras, more than 5,100 tickets were issued on March 1 as drivers rushed home on the Friday before Mardi Gras. More than a third of those would not have been issued under the old rules.
Each of those tickets represents a driver going at a speed the administration argues is too fast when children are walking to or from school or streaming in and out of buses. But drivers continued to travel at their same accustomed speeds until the beginning of April.
On April 1, the media picked up on the new thresholds after the first handful of people who were ticketed for driving at 24 mph in school zones began complaining online. The story, first reported online by NOLA.com, was followed with a deluge of coverage that day.
And letting people know the new rules had an effect.
Tickets fell by almost 15 percent on April 2 and plunged in the days afterward. The average daily rate decreased by 28 percent through May 13, the latest date for which complete data are available.
“Announcing a lowering of the threshold gives the public sufficient warning and causes drivers to slow down, which ultimately improves the safety of people on the road,” said Councilman Jared Brossett, who chairs the council's Budget Committee, which has been digging into the issue. “When people aren’t made aware of the policy changes, all that does is increase traffic tickets.”
Money and safety
Altogether, the city issued almost 62,200 additional tickets, worth about $4.7 million, due to the lower trigger. Based on past results, however, city officials have said they expect only about half of those tickets will actually be paid.
About $3.2 million of those tickets were issued before the public was aware of the change.
While the ticketing rate fell in April, the number of citations issued each day still remains slightly higher than it was before February, when drivers had more leeway.
So many additional tickets have been issued that the city is on pace to bring in more money from its traffic cameras this year than in 2018, even though there are now 20 fewer operating in the city.
The city’s initial estimate was that getting rid of those cameras would cut the $25 million brought in annually by the program by $4 million a year. An update from the administration before the new thresholds went into effect suggested the drop could be even deeper.
Instead, the city ended up issuing about 16 percent more tickets by mid-May than during the same period last year. If that trend continues, it would mean the city will make millions more off the cameras this year than it has in the past.
City officials did not dispute The Advocate’s findings. In fact, they argued that the drop-off in tickets showed their approach worked.
Tidwell, the mayor’s spokesman, argued that because the first round of citations issued at the lower speeds were landing in mailboxes just before the news broke — and, indeed, were the reason it came to the attention of the news media — it was impossible to say whether the tickets or the stories were responsible for changing behavior.
He also noted that when new cameras are set up, the number of tickets they issue usually falls off as drivers change their behavior.
“The mayor is satisfied that the enforcement action had the intended effect: that citations for speeding in school zones fell once increased enforcement began to be felt,” he said.
How to change behavior
Many drivers, however, appear to have changed their behavior solely because of the news stories.
One such driver is Eddie Breaux. As a real estate agent, he drives around the New Orleans area a lot and had never gotten a speeding ticket. Then in February, he was issued two tickets for driving 24 mph in a school zone.
But by the time those tickets arrived months later, Breaux had already started driving 15 mph whenever he saw the school zone lights flashing. That’s because he had heard about the lower thresholds.
“When it was revealed, I slowed down,” he said. “I wish I would have known about it before then.”
Breaux said that even before then he obeyed the speed limit and hadn’t known there was any margin for error. That’s made him wonder about the calibration of the cameras.
“You’re going to tell me you can’t control the potholes, you can’t control the traffic lights flashing, but you’re going to tell me the calibration on these school zone cameras is working?” he said. “You want me to trust that?”
Kerry Pakucko, another driver who was ticketed under the new rules, also argues that giving people less room for mistakes could actually increase the danger in school zones.
“Do they want me to hit someone because I’m staring at my speedometer?” the retired paramedic asked.
The question of how to change motorists' and pedestrians' behavior is often a balancing act, said Bryan Porter, a professor of psychology and dean of the graduate school at Old Dominion University, who specializes in driver behavior and safety. The threat of fines works to change how people drive — something he argued cameras are particularly effective at — and without them, many would never follow the rules, he said.
But at the same time, to really change behavior, government officials need buy-in from the public.
“A lot of things we do because we're told we better or we’re going to get in trouble, but psychologists know that’s not how we learn,” Porter said. “Driving to avoid punishment doesn’t teach you anything because you’re going to drive the way you’re going to drive when you can get away with it."
That's why being public about changes to the policy would have been the way to go, Porter said.
“If you’re going to make a change like that," he said, "you should probably alert the public and explain why it’s an important measure for public safety."