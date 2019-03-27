President Donald Trump has nominated a Tulane University graduate, Lt. Gen. David H. Berger, as the 38th commandant of the Marine Corps. The appointment requires Senate confirmation.
Berger is currently serving as commanding general of the Marine Corps Combat Development Command and deputy commandant for Combat Development and Integration.
He will replace Gen. Robert B. Neller, who will retire after 44 years of service.
USNI News described Berger as a key architect of the Marines' future fighting strategy in an era of great power competition. A career infantry officer, he has extensive Middle East and Western Pacific experience.
Since taking over command of MCCDC in August, Berger has been refining emerging operational ideas, like the Expeditionary Advance Base Operations and Littoral Operations in a Contested Environment concepts, that are intended to guide the service in future high-end conflicts, USNI News said.
In his role, he has also pushed a modernization agenda for the Marine Corps.
The Tulane graduate was commissioned in 1981. He also holds a graduate degree from Johns Hopkins University.
Berger has served in multiple assignments including director of operations for the Department of Plans, Policies and Operations at the Marine Corps headquarters; commanding general of the 1st Marine Division (Forward) in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan; commanding general of the 1 Marine Expeditionary Force; and commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific.
His awards include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, and Combat Action Ribbon.