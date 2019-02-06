A bitter rift over the leadership at the Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter was exposed to public view Wednesday, as supporters of the shelter’s suspended director vouched for her management abilities and commitment to animals, while critics suggested she played favorites and ran the department unprofessionally.

Shelter Director Robin Beaulieu, who has been suspended from her duties pending an internal investigation related to two formal complaints from shelter employees, had a host of supporters at a Jefferson Parish Council meeting.

Michelle Ingram, owner of the New Orleans rescue shelter Zeus’ Place, told the council that the Jefferson shelter under Beaulieu’s leadership has been a “beacon of hope.”

Patty Heckwood, who founded Ark Animal Hospital in Jefferson, was one of several speakers who credited Beaulieu and Animal Control Chief Melinda Olsen with helping to drastically reduce euthanasia rates at the historically troubled shelter and turning it into a safe haven for stray or abandoned animals until they can find a home.

The 90-minute public comment period, which also saw several critics speak, came as new documents obtained by The Advocate show that Beaulieu's management of the shelter has drawn complaints from employees over several years, with several saying they were unfairly demoted or fired for complaining about workplace or animal-care issues.

A 2016 review by the parish's Human Resources Department found that “the majority of (shelter) employees questioned stated that they were afraid to complain out of fear of retaliation from Ms. Beaulieu.”

Beaulieu, who has been the parish’s shelter director for about seven years, was placed on paid leave two weeks ago after a current and a former employee filed complaints with the parish.

Human Resources Director Peggy Barton told Councilwoman Cynthia Lee-Sheng that Paul Bourg, the shelter's assistant director, is in charge in the meantime.

“It’s a long process. There are a lot of employees,” Barton said of the interviews currently being conducted. “Just give us the time to get it done properly.”

Parish President Mike Yenni’s administration confirmed that an investigation is underway but said it cannot discuss personnel issues.

Beaulieu has said she cannot comment on the matter under investigation.

The investigation has centered on complaints made by shelter employees, including animal control officer Jordan Encalade.

In a letter made public last week, Encalade wrote of dogs being kicked and dragged to their deaths while being euthanized. But the bulk of the complaints involved alleged harassment by Beaulieu and Olsen and allegations that Beaulieu gave Encalade a bad review and ordered him to attend a disciplinary hearing because he questioned why his initial two-year probationary period was extended without proper explanation.

Edward Haywood, a former shelter manager who worked there for six years, told the council that while volunteers and representatives from rescue organizations who defended Beaulieu may frequent the shelter regularly, “there are a lot of personnel matters (they) don’t know about.”

Haywood said that under Beaulieu, employees were held to varying standards and rule violations often went unpunished, until it was determined that an employee needed to go. He said he thinks allegations against him were an excuse to fire him because he had recently raised issues to Beaulieu in an email.

According to documents, Haywood successfully appealed his 2016 firing before an administrative law judge, who ultimately found no merit to the accusations that he improperly euthanized a cat and a dog and tried to steal an iPad. The ruling, however, also stated that Beaulieu had not retaliated in her decision to fire Haywood.

The parish appealed the ruling and the matter was ultimately settled, along with a discrimination complaint, for a sum Haywood described as “six figures.”

Heywood's comments echoed a 2016 complaint by Martha Young, an animal care attendant supervisor who said she was unfairly demoted. Young said that management decisions were based too heavily on personal relationships and special treatment, specifically the relationship between Beaulieu and Olsen.

Beaulieu acknowledged her friendship with Olsen in the 2016 HR Department report but denied any allegations of special treatment or retaliation.

However, the report concluded that there “is an apparent fear of retaliation amongst the majority of employees at the Animal Shelter. Some of the employees were reluctant to talk about the issues at first, in fear that they would be retaliated against.”

Angelle Crochet told the council that such tactics are not confined to employees. She said she logged about 3,000 volunteer hours at the shelter during a two-year period in which she was instrumental in securing a grant to create a playtime program for dogs. She said she also created the organizational system that a previous speaker defending Beaulieu had touted as key to keeping track of which dogs were in which kennel.

Crochet said she considered herself to have a close working relationship with Beaulieu, but that she had complained about the lack of management supervision on Sundays, when dogs would not have been taken out of their kennels were it not for efforts by her and other volunteers.

Crochet said the power went out on a Sunday in late August 2016 and there was no backup generator, leaving the volunteers and animals in the heat and the dark with no idea what to do.

She said she and another volunteer tried to contact Beaulieu and Beaulieu’s supervisor, Diane Roussel. Several days later, she received an email from Beaulieu thanking her for her two years of service and wishing her the best of luck.

“However, your presence at the shelter is problematic and we ask that you do not come to the shelter going forward,” it said.

However, other volunteers and representatives of rescue organizations said Wednesday that the strides made under Beaulieu and Olsen, who is also apparently on leave, are too great to have them jeopardized by claims they don't believe have merit.

“I’ve never met two individuals who are more dedicated to what that mission is, which is to save animals and make this a better place,” said Kathy Perra, executive director of Animal Rescue New Orleans, an organization where Beaulieu used to work before coming to the parish shelter.

All spoke of how much the two women love and work for the betterment of animals, and they dismissed the notion that they could be responsible for any cruelty or mistreatment.