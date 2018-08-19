The consultants who work with the New Orleans City Council on regulating Entergy New Orleans will be getting more money this year because of various missteps by the company that have required their attention. Entergy itself, not its customers, is supposed to provide the money.

The council’s Utility Committee signed off last week on a combined increase of up to $700,000 in fees this year for the law firm Dentons US LLC and the Legends Consulting Group. The two firms, both of which have worked for the council for many years, normally are paid a total of roughly $5 million a year.

The additional money will cover some of the hours the consultants spent studying Entergy’s plans for a new power plant in New Orleans East, which have been marred by the revelation that an Entergy subcontractor hired actors to voice support for the proposal at council meetings.

The money also will cover reviews the firms did of Entergy’s plans to curb a growing number of power outages in the city, which Entergy has admitted cropped up after the utility cut funding for repairs to power lines and poles.

And it will pay for work done to investigate Entergy’s slow pace in installing solar and other renewable power sources.

Council members demanded Thursday that Entergy pick up the tab for the additional work. In fact, they forbade the utility from adding the new charges to customers’ electricity bills. The council’s in-house Utility Regulatory Office will verify that Entergy alone bears the cost, said Councilwoman Helena Moreno, who chairs the committee.

Entergy was already on the hook for the costs of a City Council investigation into the paid actors scandal, a probe that finally started this month after a lengthy delay.

“We have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars dealing with issues that Entergy New Orleans brought upon themselves,” Moreno said. “I have sent Entergy a letter ... that these additional costs due to these particular items will not be passed on to the ratepayers.”

Moreno said the extra payments to the consultants are for this year only, though the consultants’ bills often go over the amounts specified in their annual contracts as they deal with one unexpected issue or another throughout the year. This year, however, appears to be the first time in recent memory that Entergy has been ordered to pay for the overage out of its profits.

The move also sparked renewed calls from local energy activists that the council look into beefing up its in-house office, where some of the work presumably could be done for less than the outside contractors charge. While the council has often said over the years that it is committed to that idea, the office at present has only two employees.

