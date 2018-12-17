Jefferson Parish is considering a slate of upgrades to the amenities at Lafreniere Park and is looking into how officials might improve the quality of the private development that surrounds it.
A stakeholders committee assembled by Parish Councilman Dominick Impastato has made recommendations that include improvements to the soccer facilities, a pavilion for food vendors, a dining area and an upgrade of the concert meadow that would allow for a wider array of events.
Also under study are more restrooms and a new entrance from David Drive at York Street.
Impastato, whose district includes the 155-acre park, said those recommendations are in the design and engineering phase, with a more detailed report due back to the parish within three months.
Lafreniere Park opened in 1982 on the site of the former Jefferson Downs racetrack. In 1965, Hurricane Betsy destroyed the track, and in the years following, residents successfully lobbied for the creation of a tree-filled oasis amid the parish's growing sprawl of suburban homes, stores and offices.
In addition to making improvements to the facilities within the park, the parish's initiative also focuses on the nearby commercial and residential areas outside of the park. That part of the planning process is not as far along, and the committee is still gathering public input on how to improve those surrounding areas.
A strip mall on Veterans Memorial Boulevard near David Drive is currently home to a Kmart that is expected to close. Impastato said it is a key piece of commercial property, and that the parish could create an incentive package to aid its redevelopment into something more in line with the kind of retail that has been moving into Elmwood.
More broadly, Impastato said, the parish will try to use zoning and land-use regulations to improve the quality of residential and retail development in key spots near the park entrances.
The parish has hired urban planning consultants and held a public meeting on Dec. 6, though more meetings will be scheduled in coming weeks.
The process of changing the character of a mixed-use neighborhood doesn't happen overnight, but Impastato said the parish's efforts to improve nearby Fat City can serve as a template.
In the case of Fat City, Councilwoman Cynthia Lee-Sheng and the parish administration revamped the neighborhood's zoning and land-use requirements to try to attract more desirable businesses.
The parish also used its code enforcement and alcoholic beverage permitting authority to crack down on bad actors, which in the case of Fat City were the dive bars that over the years had given the neighborhood a reputation for activities such as fighting, public intoxication and underage drinking.
Some of the apartments near Lafreniere Park have become out-of-date and rundown, and reviewing the zoning can help “encourage the kind of development that you want to see,” Impastato said.
The cost of the improvements inside the park won't be known until the design study comes back. Impastato said he has identified about $1.5 million in district funds that could be put toward the work or used to access additional funding sources.
He said soccer — particularly the Louisiana Fire Juniors soccer club — can bring in thousands of people to the park on peak weekends, making those facilities a prime target for improvement.
"We need to make it an elite facility to match that (program)," he said.
Facilities to support a restaurant or some kind of concessions provider were also priorities identified by the committee this fall, as well as upgrades to the concert meadow to facilitate bringing in larger events.