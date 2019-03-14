Dozens of cyclists demanded better designed streets and stronger laws at a City Council meeting Thursday in the wake of the deadly crash following the Endymion parade that killed two cyclists and injured several others.
With emotional pleas, personal stories of both the horrible scene at the March 2 Esplanade Avenue crash and the daily dangers facing those on bikes, riders said the city has not done enough to protect them.
“I’m here to call for a system where people who are doing everything right like David and Sharree don’t have to worry” about their safety, said Nellie Catzen, who was riding with David Hynes and Sharree Walls when their group was struck by an allegedly drunk driver.
Bicyclist after bicyclist addressed the council over the course of more than two hours, telling stories of crashes, near-misses, being hit by drivers opening car doors and the general harassment they experience at the hands of motorists.
Walls and Hynes were killed earlier this month and seven others were injured when Tashonty Toney crashed into a group of cyclists riding on Esplanade after Endymion had rolled nearby. Toney, who was allegedly drunk, is jailed on two counts of vehicular homicide, seven counts of vehicular negligent injuring, hit-and-run driving and reckless operation of a vehicle.
Two other bicyclists were killed in crashes earlier this year.
Lois Benjamin, Walls’ mother, described her anguish at her daughter’s funeral and called for swift action to protect riders.
“Get rid of the red tape. I don’t mean no harm. But get rid of the wind-bagging so that no mother has to go through this again,” Benjamin said.
The city has taken steps toward improving bicycle safety, including a “complete streets” program that has expanded the number of bike lanes in the city.
But riders and advocates say lanes are not enough.
“These events have shown us what we have known all along, a single stripe of paint is not enough to protect bicyclists,” Bike Easy Executive Director Dan Favre said.
The proposal offered by advocates included creating protected bike lanes, which divide bicyclists from traffic using barriers or parked cars, and stronger enforcement of traffic laws.
An ordinance drafted during the meeting would increase penalties for driving or parking in bike lanes, setting a minimum fine for both offenses at $300. Parking in a bike lane currently carries a $40 fine and the fine for driving there is entirely up to the discretion of a judge.
The council also unanimously passed a resolution calling on the administration to install protected bike lanes, update policies dealing with bicyclists, improve enforcement of traffic laws, promote education about cycling and close off routes to cars during major events includes Mardi Gras, Jazz Fest and French Quarter Fest.
The resolution also seeks to jump start an initiative approved three years ago but never implemented which set aside money to redesign the most dangerous intersection in each council district.
“There’s words and there’s action and without execution and enforcement — which is the executive branch — words and laws mean nothing,” said Councilman Jason Williams. “This body will be calling the head of public works back here with dates and times and rest assured if there’s a failure there will be consequences.”