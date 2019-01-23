Confirming months of speculation, Jefferson Parish Councilwoman Cynthia Lee-Sheng announced Wednesday that she will run for parish president in October, a decision that had immediate ripple effects throughout the pool of confirmed and potential candidates for Parish Council seats.
Her decision did not come as a big surprise. The daughter of popular former Sheriff Harry Lee and a parish councilwoman since 2009, Lee-Sheng had long said she was strongly considering a run, and observers had pegged her as an instant front-runner were she to get into the race.
Lee-Sheng said that after 10 years on the legislative side of parish government, she is ready to spend some time on the administrative side.
“I’m probably more of an operational thinker and that side was always something that was interesting to me,” she said. “I’ve been excited about it for a long time.”
But while the decision may not have been difficult to make professionally, it took longer to come to terms with the personal dimensions.
Committing to the rigors of a campaign and, if she wins, assuming a responsibility Lee-Sheng characterized as “more than just a job,” are not things she took lightly, she said.
“I’ve had some setbacks in life,” she said, alluding to the loss of her husband, Stewart Sheng, who died suddenly of a heart attack in 2014. “And I wanted to make sure my children were supportive of me … because it is that big of a job.”
It is often noted that in Jefferson Parish government, the president lacks the executive power enjoyed by, say, the New Orleans mayor. And Lee-Sheng could easily have just run for another at-large term on the Parish Council.
But she doesn’t see it that way. She said she looks forward to the challenge of leading the parish administration and making sure it runs efficiently and meets the needs of residents.
“Operationally speaking, it takes a good manager to get the most out of people,” she said.
Lee-Sheng said she will wait until her official announcement, set for Feb. 12, to talk about her goals and platform. But she said the skills and relationships she has honed during a decade on the council will serve her well.
“I think (with) people, even if we have different points of view, I can have a conversation with them,” she said. “And I think that goes a long way in politics today.”
Lee-Sheng's only opponent at this point is former Parish President John Young, who has already announced his intention to seek the office again. He has batted aside speculation that he would switch to an at-large race if Lee-Sheng entered the race, and he did so again Wednesday.
"I'm running for parish president," he told The Advocate. "That's what democracy's all about, letting voters have a choice."
The biggest question remaining is whether incumbent Parish President Mike Yenni will seek re-election when his term ends this year. Yenni said Wednesday he has not made a decision about running.
"No one is going to rush me into any decision," he said. "I don't have a timetable."
Political observers have said his chances at a second term were dealt a fatal blow by his 2016 admission that he sent "inappropriate" texts to a 17-year-old boy during the campaign in 2015. Yenni survived a recall attempt, but other allegations — vehemently denied by Yenni, who is married — that he had given the teen underwear and kissed him in a mall bathroom were widely considered to have made another term highly unlikely.
Yenni's fortunes were buoyed somewhat by a University of New Orleans poll released earlier this year that put his job approval rating at 60 percent. But the poll didn't ask how many would support Yenni in a future election.
And the question came on the heels of a sheriff's race in which the early leader, former Col. John Fortunato, saw his standing plummet after telling an audience he would support Yenni for re-election. When Fortunato lost to current Sheriff Joe Lopinto, the lesson gleaned by Jefferson politicians was that most voters still find Yenni's name toxic.
During her time on the council, Lee-Sheng has often focused on "smart growth" and quality-of-life issues, most recently spearheading an effort to cut down on excessive signs and other visual clutter. She also has taken the lead on making sure new developments and public spaces are constructed in a way that decreases the risk of flooding.
Lee-Sheng's decision has already started shaping a handful of council races that will be up for election on Oct. 12. Until now, only one of the council's two at-large seats was guaranteed to be open — the one held by Councilman Chris Roberts, who can't run parishwide again because of term limits.
Paul Johnston, who has said he was going to run for one of the at-large seats, said Wednesday that he will run for Lee-Sheng's seat, which is Division B.
District 1 Councilman Ricky Templet, who had been weighing a run, confirmed Wednesday afternoon that he will seek one of the at-large seats. He said he will not say which one until he announces his candidacy, which he said he will do "shortly."
Similarly, Keith Conley, who stepped down as Yenni's chief operating officer at the end of December, confirmed Wednesday that he will run for an at-large seat, but like Templet, he declined to which one.
The election "is still a ways out," said Conley, a former Kenner city councilman. "I don't think today was a surprise. People had suspected that there would be two at-large races opening up."
Templet's decision will open up the District 1 seat, which Roberts could decide to seek if he wants to remain on the council.
Advocate staff writer Faimon A. Roberts III contributed to this report.