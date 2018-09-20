Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn may have rescinded his ban on booster clubs affiliated with the city's parks purchasing Nike gear, but its impact is still being felt among the city's large African-American community, activists said Thursday night.
Several dozen of the activists crowded into Kenner's City Council chamber for the council's first meeting since Zahn's policy became public on Sept. 9, setting off a controversy that quickly gained national attention.
"Not out of disrespect for the flag or for any of you, I am going to take a knee for the same reason that Kaepernick took his knee," said Charles Wilson, who said he has been a Kenner resident for most of his nearly 80 years. "I'm doing this for social justice of black men in this country."
Zahn's policy was a reaction to a Nike ad featuring former NFL player Colin Kaepernick, who began the practice of sitting or kneeling during the national anthem at NFL games to protest the killing of black men by police and other injustices. Many other players then adopted the same policy.
On Thursday night, the Rev. Kaseem Short read a letter to Zahn.
"Faith leaders from the Kenner community were deeply saddened to learn of the memorandum issued by your office prohibiting the purchase of Nike," Short said. "Your reversal does not undo the hurt and pain experienced from our local and national community by your actions."
Short asked Zahn for a meeting in early October.
Not all of the comments were as circumspect.
"You are the reason that people take a knee," Thomas Tucker said to Zahn, adding that he too would take a knee but that Zahn was "not worth it."
Kaepernick said he started kneeling to protest the killing of black men by police across the country, an issue that is personal for many black people in Kenner. In January 2017, Armond "Jairon" Brown was shot and killed by Kenner police after a confrontation.
Many of the protesters wore shirts featuring pictures of Brown. His death — and the fact that the officer who shot him remains on the force — has been a source of anger for many of Kenner's African-American residents.
Some of the protesters gathered outside the council chamber in the rain before the meeting, holding signs calling for justice for Brown's death.
Thursday's protest was planned before Zahn's policy drew national headlines, said Jacqueline Brown-Cockerham, a pastor and community activist.
"We just want to keep people conscious that the police officer that killed Jairon is still working," she said. "I will put life before a piece of cloth."
Zahn's policy, which he outlined in a memo to the city's recreation director, was posted on social media over the weekend of Sept. 8-9. Almost immediately, it drew a strong reaction, especially from those in the city's black community.
By Sept. 10, a hastily arranged rally at Kenner's Susan Park Gym drew several hundred people, including New Orleans City Councilman Jay Banks and Cameron Jordan, Terron Armstead and Craig Robertson of the New Orleans Saints.
By Sept. 12, Zahn announced that he would rescind the policy, insisting that he never intended to be divisive, but rather was trying to protect Kenner taxpayers from having their money used for a political statement.
Making his first comments on the issue since then, Zahn thanked the protesters for coming to the meeting and said he looked forward to meeting with the clergy members.
"My door will remain open to each and every Kenner resident," he said.