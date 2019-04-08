New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration is seeking public input this week as it shapes a bicycling plan aimed at promoting safer commutes.

Administration officials will hold seven community meetings in the next 10 days to help leaders shape the citywide plan, which will be released later this year.

The first meeting is Monday at KIPP-Booker T. Washington at 2514 Third Street in Central City. The meetings will continue at various locations until April 18.

"Safety on every level is a top priority for my administration,” Cantrell said. “Whether you’re a motorist, bicyclist, pedestrian or transit rider -- the City is going to be pushing hard to enforce policies that save lives and protect our people.”

+9 'Protected' bike lanes? New Orleans activists unveil ideas for barriers, more It was a July evening two years ago when Ben Gregory, a 37-year-old visual artist, was killed by a hit-and-run motorist while bicycling north …

Though Cantrell's team has been laying the groundwork for its plan for months, clamor for action increased after cyclists David Hynes and Sharree Walls were fatally injured during Carnival after driver Tashonty Toney allegedly careened into an Esplanade Avenue bike lane where they were traveling.

Advocates said their deaths and the injuries of their companions might have been prevented had a protected bike lane been in place at that location.

The citywide bike plan officials are in the process of creating would offer recommendations on just where those kinds of bike lanes should go, and give a sense of how much those changes would cost, said Jennifer Ruley, a project manager at the Department of Public Works.

Meetings this week will be followed by a second round of meetings this summer at which officials intend to further detail their proposal.

The research for the plan is being funded by a $2.6 million grant from PeopleForBikes, a Colorado-based coalition of cycling suppliers and retailers. The administration will at least match that grant award and likely exceed it as work to build more bike lanes around the city continues, said David Lee Simmons, a Cantrell spokesman.

Report praises Orleans, Jefferson bike and pedestrian efforts but calls for prioritizing low-income areas New Orleans and Jefferson Parish are making progress in adding bike lanes and other features designed to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety…

Officials will hold meetings Wednesday at Stuart Hall School for Boys at 2032 Carrollton Ave., and again on Thursday at KIPP Renaissance School at 3820 St. Claude Ave.

On Monday, they will head to Algiers Regional Library on 3014 Holiday Drive in Algiers, and to AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana at 3155 Gentilly Blvd on Tuesday, April 16.

+7 'Complete streets' plan gets complete makeover: New Orleans pledges more roads for bikers, pedestrians In the face of complaints that current policies fail to serve impoverished neighborhoods, New Orleans officials are overhauling rules passed s…

Their final public meetings will be held at Martin Luther King library at 1611 Caffin Ave. on April 17, and at the East New Orleans Regional Library on 5641 Read Blvd. on April 18.

All meetings will last from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The bike plan aligns with a larger effort by Cantrell to remake city streets to be more accessible to motorists, pedestrians and cyclists as city crews implement in $2 billion worth of road and drainage repairs over the next few years.