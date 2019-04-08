The St. John the Baptist Parish library system has bigger problems than past-due paperbacks.
Thousands of dollars in unaccounted-for spending, questionable financial audits and delayed paychecks to employees were just a few of the issues brought up at recent meetings of the Library Board of Control.
The library also has several different policy manuals, which means no one is sure of the rules, and board members are questioning the effectiveness of a longtime accountant for the library system who they say hasn't uncovered nearly enough of the potential issues.
“Things are a mess,” said board member Maria Victoria Coy, one of the seven people appointed by the St. John Parish Council as overseers of the four-branch library system.
Coy has accused the library's acting director, Dana Douglas, of insubordination, saying she continually avoided answering financial questions when confronted by Coy.
Last month, Douglas, who took over in January following the demotion of former director Trina Smith to children’s librarian, also received a written disciplinary warning for making an unauthorized $20,000 book purchase, double the $10,000 threshold that requires board approval.
That purchase was just the latest in what appears to be a history of financial issues in the St. John library system, which has a $4.46 million annual budget.
An auditor’s report revealed that the library spent over $2,000 on food for two retirement parties in September 2017. Such spending is not allowed by state law.
And while most of the issues appear to be related to unclear policies and lax accounting controls, others have crossed the line into allegedly criminal areas.
In November, Dulce Michelen — the library system’s former bookkeeper — was arrested after she allegedly spent over $10,000 on unauthorized personal purchases.
Since that revelation, the library's board has tried to understand the scope of the issues.
Douglas said she inherited the problems. They have put her in a difficult position as acting director, she said.
She said a recent switch to a digital accounting service resulted in paychecks for employees coming a day late on March 7, rather than March 6.
Douglas also took issue with Coy's accusations, saying that Coy verbally “attacked” her when asking for information about finances.
Coy responded at the March 11 Library Board of Control meeting by telling Douglas that if she doesn’t like the way Coy asks questions, Douglas can quit at anytime.
“I am not a Southern woman who grew up with all the niceties — I don’t have to be,” Coy said. “I was put on this board to do one thing — to help this library run effectively for the public.”
The most recent auditor’s report for the library, from 2017, showed the library had seven credit cards, though the auditor — Metairie-based CPA Keith Rovira — said no late fees were found for the cards.
The board voted to cancel all but one of the credit cards for the library, with that one card being held “under lock and key,” according to Virgie Johnson, the board president.
Exactly how far from library policy things have strayed can’t be known, because no one seems to have the same set of rules.
Douglas said she wasn’t sure what the correct version of the library's policy manual was because it was kept in a Microsoft Word document and employees had circulated it and made their own edits over the years.
Johnson said she believes she has the most recently revised manual, from 2007, on her personal computer — but the board would be required by law to review all of its meeting minutes since 2007 if it were to adopt that version.
At the March 25 meeting, Coy said she had a version from 2012.
Blaine Tatje, who was sworn in to fill a vacant spot on the board, called the differences in policy and procedure manuals “a crisis.”
Parish Councilman Thomas Malik said he’s aware of the issues going on with the library but hopes the board is “diligently looking to rectify this.”
“St. John has a terrific library system,” said Malik, who appointed Coy. “What I would like them to do is resolve this and then focus on the important things, which is education.”
After the allegations surfaced against Michelen, the board hired a forensic accountant to try to track down spending over the past few years, and that accountant is currently looking through records. Many purchase orders in the past simply said “cash” as the product or service.
The board is also looking at replacing the accountant who compiles the audits it submits to the state. Electronic reports available from the legislative auditor's website show Rovira has prepared all of the library board’s reports since 1996, the earliest available year on the website.
Rovira, who said he’s done the audits for about 25 years, said at the March 25 board meeting that it would take a forensic accountant to track down any alleged fraud. The possible manipulation of records, if it has occurred, would be too sophisticated for him to uncover during his annual audits, he said.
“If I had any reason to believe fraud was involved, I would have attacked it,” Rovira said.
Board members said that wasn’t a good enough answer, with Tatje responding that regardless of whether Rovira put in his best effort, it’s time to “clean house.”
Rovira said he wouldn’t put up a legal battle if the board decides to cancel his contract to put together the 2018 audit. That audit is supposed to be submitted to the state by June 30.