Reports of localized street flooding started pouring in Thursday afternoon in several New Orleans neighborhoods as city officials started barricading streets and announced a lift in parking restrictions until 10 a.m. on Friday.

Sewerage & Water Board officials announced they were responding to reports of flooding and urged residents to "stay off the streets."

Streetwise, a New Orleans street listing that shows reports of flooding, showed several clusters of blue dots in neighborhoods like Mid-City, Central City and Gentilly about 1 p.m. on Thursday, indicating that water was beginning to rise on specific streets or intersections.

NOLAReady, the city's emergency preparedness campaign managed by the Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness, had at the same time announced that residents could start parking on sidewalks and neutral grounds without being ticketed.

About 1:40 p.m., the city announced the following intersections would be barricaded due to flooding:

• North Carrollton Avenue & I-10

• City Park Avenue & I-10

• Canal Boulevard & Pontalba Street

• Marconi Drive & I-610

• St Bernard Avenue & Florida Avenue

• Paris Avenue & I-610

• Gentilly Boulevard & I-610

• Broad Street & Florida Avenue

• Franklin Avenue & I-10

• Gentilly Boulevard & Chef Menteur Highway

• Press Drive & Leon C. Simon Drive

• Downman Road & Lakeshore Drive

• General De Gaulle Drive & Woodland Drive

• General De Gaulle Drive & Westbank Expressway

The New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board also announced Thursday that heavier rain than initially expected fell early Thursday morning while five pumps "spread across the city" were out for maintenance, leaving 115 of the 120 in operation.

They included smaller "constant duty" pumps used for light rain, officials said, and left enough pumps and "self-generated power to effectively move stormwater to Lake Pontchartrain."

"The number & location of the drainage pumps we will use today are dependent on where & how much rain falls in different areas," S&WB officials tweeted. "We are responding accordingly."

A flood watch had been prompted for south Louisiana earlier Thursday as forecasters announced several rounds of heavy rain were expected to continue to fall in the afternoon and evening. The storms could possibly bring high winds, hail, and tornadoes, officials said.

The National Weather Service issued an areal flood advisory, including parts of Orleans Parish, in effect until 7 p.m.

In Jefferson Parish, officials reported some localized street flooding in the early afternoon, warning motorists to drove slowly and be cautious. The parish said all of its pump stations are operational and its emergency management department is monitoring the situation.

As of 11:30 a.m., there was a slight to moderate risk of heavy rain, with 2 to 4 inches expected on average, but up to 7 inches that could fall in localized spots. Forecasters said flash flooding was possible.

Residents were warned that area rivers could also rise throughout the day.

"People in the watch area should continue to be aware of the possibility for heavy rainfall," forecasters said. "Avoid low lying areas and be careful when approaching highway dips and underpasses."

The weather is due to a warm front that stalled along the I-10 corridor, contributing to heavy rain through the evening, according to the National Weather Service. The flood watch was first issued 11:18 a.m. Thursday.