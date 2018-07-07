A worker who fell into a water basin Wednesday night at the Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery in Belle Chasse was pronounced dead Saturday, according to a Phillips 66 official.
The worker, who was contracted through HydroChemPSC, fell into the 15-foot basin and prompted a shutdown of the entire refinery after multiple recovery attempts were unsuccessful. Phillips 66 said the fall happened while contract services were being performed at the basin of the primary cooling tower of the refinery.
Phillips 66 said the worker's recovered remains were turned over to the Plaquemines Parish Coroner's Office while search and recovery efforts continue. The refinery shutdown was completed Saturday.