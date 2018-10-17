New Orleans Fire Departments responded to an emergency call about a truck on fire in the parking lot of a Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen on Wednesday, according to a press release from NOFD spokesperson Gregory Davis.
Firefights arrived around 1 p.m. and found the truck 'engulfed in flames' and a man with burns on the neutral ground, Davis said. The Popeyes in question is located at 6232 Elysian Fields Avenue.
The man had been using a pressure washer to clean an oil spill in the parking lot when the gasoline lit on fire as he refueled the power washer, according to Davis. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.
Davis said the cause of the fire was "unintentional," and that "improper fueling technique" contributed to starting the fire.