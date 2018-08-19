It's normal to feel nervous about a new job, but for the 200 people who will soon start working at City Park's newest attraction, Scout Island Scream Park, the experience may be a bit more terrifying.
Over 18 days this fall, those employees will be in charge of creating a bone-chilling experience for visitors looking for a scare. Attendees will mingle with zombies, brave a haunted house and take a trip down “Blood Bayou.”
City Park's chief operating officer, Robert DeViney, said he hopes the new event will be as big as the park's holiday-themed Celebration in the Oaks, which draws as many as 175,000 visitors each year between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day.
The idea for the Halloween attraction was born when DeViney met Jeff Borne, the owner and founder of the Mortuary Haunted House, and the two began reminiscing about the haunted house that was staged for years in City Park by former Orleans Parish Sheriff Charles Foti.
The park decided to team up with Borne's company Eerie Ventures and is spending at least $1.5 million to stage the inaugural event.
Eerie Ventures will put on the show, providing the actors, animatronics and effects. The park is responsible for things like cashiers and catering, DeViney said.
“They’ll experience Halloween like they’ve never experienced it before,” DeViney said of those who will attend the inaugural event. “This is not a haunted house — this is a haunted festival.”
The event will open Oct. 5 and continue each weekend through Nov. 3. It also will be open on some weeknights close to Halloween, according to park spokeswoman Amanda Frentz.
Admission will be $13, plus a little more to go through certain attractions, and there will be a scare-free kids zone.
Frentz said the festival will add to an already loaded October schedule at the 1,300-acre park, which includes Ghosts in the Oaks, Brews and Boos, and Voodoo Fest.
“This event will be a lot of scare and fright … and a little bit of gore, but it won’t go all the way,” she said. “We usually say, ‘Before sunset, it’s really family-oriented. After sunset, it will be truly terrifying.’ ”