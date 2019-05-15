The Coast Guard is searching for two people who've possibly gone missing in Lake Pontchartrain.
Officials said Wednesday evening that they received a report from a towing vessel about an overturned 10-foot camouflage flat boat in Lake Pontchartrain about one nautical mile east of the Causeway bridge.
The vessel relayed it saw the same flat boat Tuesday in the same location with two people aboard.
The Coast Guard and Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office are involved in the search.
Anyone with information on the flat boat or the two people who might have been operating in that area is asked to call the Coast Guard at 504-365-2200.
More details to come.