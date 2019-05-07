FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2019 file photo, Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson testifies before state senators during a confirmation hearing in Juneau, Alaska. Clarkson says his life was likely saved by one simple act. He suspected he was having a heart attack on a flight to Seattle on April 26, 2019, but didn't want to bother anyone. But a half hour before the plane landed, he pushed the call button for a flight attendant, the likely life-saving event. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File)