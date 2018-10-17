New Orleans Regional Transit Authority board member Al Herrera — who remained on the board even after soliciting an RTA contractor last year to do business with his private firm — will resign following the release of documents showing that his Kenner company did work on the RTA’s new Canal Street ferryboats.
Herrera billed Metal Shark of Jeanerette $8,500 for pipe fittings, pipe flanges and other materials his Kenner company, Best Bolt & Nut Corp., provided for the new ferries in November and December 2017, invoices obtained by The Advocate on Wednesday show.
Herrera, a Jefferson Parish representative on the transit agency's board, was one of eight board members who selected Metal Shark in January 2017 to design and build the boats for the Canal Street-Algiers Point ferry line.
Sometime after the vote, Herrera and Metal Shark struck up a business deal. Herrera’s company invoiced Metal Shark in late 2017, even after the RTA’s lawyer, Sundiata Haley, had advised Herrera in the fall of that year that an arrangement between him and an RTA contractor would run afoul of state ethics laws.
In a legal no-no, New Orleans RTA board member solicited business from firm under contract with the agency
Those laws prevent public servants from personally profiting from companies overseen by or doing business with their public agencies.
Herrera did not respond to a request for comment this week.
A Metal Shark official said only that the company's leaders had advised their attorney, the RTA and “the appropriate authorities” after they discovered issues in the contracting process.
But Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni, who has the power to remove Herrera from the RTA board, said Wednesday that Herrera had told Yenni’s office he would resign after staffers confronted him about the deal with Metal Shark.
Herrera’s business deals are “very concerning," Yenni said.
Hours earlier — and before he learned the invoices were being circulated — Yenni had backed Herrera's continued tenure on the board.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Herrera's name and picture had been removed from the RTA's website. The entire page that usually features Herrera and other commissioners was blank by Wednesday morning.
Yenni, who appoints three Jefferson Parish members to the eight-member RTA board, had been one of Herrera's biggest supporters, even after Herrera admitted in 2017 that he had asked another RTA contractor, Laurel Outdoor Advertising, to do business with his Kenner firm.
At the time, Herrera claimed not to know that such deals would be illegal. He was informed that was the case by Haley, the RTA attorney, after the owner of Laurel Outdoor, Dana Pecoraro, told Haley that Herrera had contacted her about doing business two months after Herrera and other commissioners approved an advertising management contract with her firm.
Pecoraro also requested a state Ethics Board opinion on the matter; that board agreed with Haley's opinion in December.
The proposed deal between Herrera's and Pecoraro's companies went nowhere.
When asked by The Advocate earlier this year about the matter, Herrera refused to say if he had been involved in any other business arrangements with RTA vendors.
Yenni did not demand Herrera's resignation then, and Herrera continued his RTA board service and his chairmanship of the powerful Finance Committee.
Herrera also failed to receive legally required training, over a four-year period, on state ethics laws that ban the kind of business deals he sought to enter into.
His attempt to do business with Laurel Outdoor apparently had been forgotten until invoices to Metal Shark began to circulate in recent weeks that showed Herrera's firm billed the shipbuilder for materials Herrera supplied for "RTA 1" and "RTA 2."
Those are the names assigned to the ferries the RTA paid Metal Shark $10 million to design and build.
The ferry project has been stymied in recent months after federal inspectors and the RTA found problems in the catamaran-style boats' design. It's still unclear when the boats will begin transporting passengers across the Mississippi River.
Metal Shark would not say Wednesday whether it found any flaws with the materials provided by Herrera. Nor did officials say if they felt obligated to strike a deal with Herrera because of his position on the RTA board.
But Josh Stickles, a Metal Shark spokesman, did say that “issues were identified” during the contracting process “that gave us cause for concern.”
“In response, Metal Shark notified its counsel, the RTA and the appropriate authorities. Our counsel has directed us not to comment further,” he said.
Before learning that the invoices to Metal Shark were being circulated, Yenni had remained publicly supportive of Herrera. Asked in an interview early Wednesday whether he believed Herrera has done good work at the RTA, Yenni didn't hesitate. "He has," the parish president said. "I don't know what's stimulated all of this."
Hours later, Yenni said Herrera planned to resign.