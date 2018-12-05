For the fourth consecutive year, Jefferson Parish employees will be eligible for a 5 percent merit-based raise, after the Jefferson Parish Council unanimously passed Parish President Mike Yenni's proposed $652 million budget for 2019.
The council passed the budget without discussion, a break from last year, when sharp questions were directed at Yenni after reports of office renovations became public.
The budget anticipates about $631 million in revenue. Reserves and budget adjustments made throughout the year will bring the projected expenditures and revenues in line, said Budget Director Victor LaRocca.
Revenue estimates are based on a small bump in estimated property tax revenues, but sales taxes — the second biggest source of revenue for the parish — are projected to remain flat. Yenni called the estimates "conservative" fiscal policy.
Operating expenses are estimated to cost the parish about $505 million, according to the budget. Another $70 million is directed to capital projects, and debt payments total about $46.5 million.
About 84 percent of the budget is dedicated funds, leaving the parish government with little spending discretion. Additional money is required to fund statutory obligations such as the jail or district attorney's office, officials said.
The merit raises will be based on evaluations from employees' supervisors, LaRocca said. Employees will also not have to pay any additional employee health premiums, he added.
Within the capital budget, $29.6 million is marked for drainage projects, more than the next two highest categories combined. Water projects will get $12 million and streets $9.5 million.
Most parish accounts currently maintain a 15 percent reserve fund, though a few, including the general fund, are below that. The general fund is at 14 percent, and a handful of others are at 13 percent.