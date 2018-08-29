New Orleans City Councilwoman Helena Moreno is calling for a sexual harassment survey to be conducted at City Hall after a recent report revealed city officials have fielded seven harassment complaints in the past four months.
Separately, she has called for a review of wage gaps between City Hall’s male and female employees, a move former Mayor Mitch Landrieu explored last year but never launched.
The latest moves will “provide more extensive data on the current situation within City Hall and give further comfort to potential victims that they are not alone,” Moreno said.
Moreno has asked for items to be placed on the council's Sept. 6 agenda urging Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration to conduct the survey and directing the Civil Service Commission to complete the wage gap study.
The council in June approved laws Moreno introduced to prevent inappropriate workplace behavior. Cantrell’s team has also been working to clean up what the mayor has called a “cesspool” of harassment within at least one city agency.
Cantrell, for her part, appears to be on board with the changes. A City Hall spokesman pointed to the mayor's recent work to tamp down on harassment, and said Cantrell “remains absolutely committed to closing the wage gap for women in New Orleans.”
As has been the case with similar surveys conducted on Louisiana college campuses, the survey would gauge employee attitudes about inappropriate workplace behavior and how it is handled by their supervisors, and test employees’ knowledge of the rules that ban it.
The city’s Chief Administrative Office would handle the survey, which Moreno’s motion states is a response to a recent report in The New Orleans Advocate that detailed seven sexual harassment complaints involving various City Hall departments that have been investigated since April.
Problems have been noted at the city’s Property Management Department, where Cantrell swept out two senior officials this summer after female employees complained that former operations manager Herman Hogues exposed himself and came on to them while on the clock.
Other complaints involved alleged sex between a 33-year-old senior life guard and a 17-year-old junior guard at Stallings St. Claude Recreation Center, a male Harrell Playground employee who requested “sexy pictures” from a female colleague and a pest control inspector who was fired after he exposed himself to a woman he worked with.
The proposed wage gap study, meanwhile, would review the city’s existing job classification system and actual wages paid out to employees of different genders, classifications, levels of experiences and other considerations.
It would detail how much it would cost City Hall to close any gaps that exist and propose new rules to investigate and address suspected pay discrimination.
Civil Service staffers would commission the study, which commission Executive Counsel Brendan Greene said Landrieu’s administration planned last year but never executed.
“A better work environment is critical to providing citizens confidence in city government and for encouraging greater productivity from city workers to who serve our community,” Moreno said.