A former LaPlace Elementary principal who feels she was wrongly removed after less than three months on the job has filed a lawsuit against the St. John the Baptist Parish School Board and its superintendent Kevin George — and she hasn’t been quiet about it.
Fawn Ukpolo has sparked heated debate in the court of public opinion, penning lengthy posts almost every day for the past week in a popular St. John parish community Facebook group, where she says George and the board have destroyed an otherwise distinguished career she’s had in education spanning more than 25 years.
“The superintendent violated my civil rights and denied me due process. The board was in the get-a-way Bus,” Ukpolo said of the alleged wrongdoing.
In a lawsuit filed in Louisiana’s 40th Judicial District Court, Ukpolo argued George did not follow protocol when he removed her from her principal position at LaPlace Elementary last September, moving her instead to a third-grade teaching position at Fifth Ward Elementary.
George would not comment on the litigation, saying it stems from a “personnel matter” that the board legally is not allowed to discuss. George did say, however, that the district “denies all allegations” and “will vigorously defend itself.”
He also spoke on the issue to local publication L’Observateur after Ukpolo’s departure in late Sept. 2017, saying that he had received complaints about Ukpolo starting just two weeks after she took the position.
Just days before her departure date, the newspaper reported that on Sept. 15, a student was unaccounted for after being put on the wrong bus home. The student was returned safe.
In the article, Ukpolo claimed George told her “he said he was receiving more complaints about me from parents at LaPlace Elementary than from all the other schools combined."
But Ukpolo said she never got an interview or anything in writing explaining why she was transferred. Instead, she said, George just "gave her a smile" and said she had to leave.
She added she later received those written reasons 30 days after her transfer.
Ukpolo also said she filed a grievance to her immediate supervisor at the time “with regard to Mr. George’s unilateral and arbitrary decision,” but the school board has not taken any action since.
She says the boards lack of action violates the school grievance policy, which states there must be a reply within five business days.
In the lawsuit, Ukpolo says she was never officially given any sort of evaluation, with board policy stating failure to fulfill terms of performance objectives as one of the criteria for “mid-contract termination.”
A transfer of a teacher from one school to another, on the other hand, can essentially be done at the superintendent’s discretion so long as he can cite a reason that would “preserve quality instruction.”
A spokeswoman for the school said Ukpolo wasn't working there, despite the transfer order. She did not give a reason why, however. Ukpolo did not respond to a request to clarify the issue.
Ukpolo said she remains confused as to why the transfer ever happened, with George even saying after her hiring in July 2017 “she has a wonderful, enthusiastic personality that will make a positive impact as she takes over the leadership of the district’s largest elementary school.”
Ukpolo argued on Facebook that since there was no good reason for the decision, the school board should have stepped in and advised the superintendent what he was doing was wrong.
District 8 board member Russ Wise said that is not within the board’s authority, though, citing Act 1 of the 2012 Louisiana legislature, which empowers public school superintendents — as opposed to board members — to make hiring and firing decisions.
Ukpolo said school board members failed in their jobs by not pressing George on her transfer, and she has called on the public to vote each of them out of office in the upcoming November elections and called for George to be replaced.
“The board might as well be gambling with your money. Let’s fire someone, if they take us to court we will just deny a school math workbooks like I didn’t have at LaPlace Elementary,” Ukpolo said on Facebook.
The decision has had a major impact on her life, Ukpolo told the New Orleans Advocate. She said she has applied for over 10 jobs since her departure and been turned down each time, despite having several education degrees and a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from Tennessee State University.
Her lawsuit seeks damages for this, including recouping the $82,000 salary she’s lost over the past year as well as “anxiety, humiliation and loss of enjoyment of life,” among other complaints.
“This has been a nightmare,” Ukpolo said to The New Orleans Advocate.