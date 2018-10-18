The New Orleans City Council voted unanimously on Thursday to place a tax to fund senior services before the voters, despite opposition from Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
The approval sets up an unprecedented situation in the city, with a tax going before the voters that does not have the backing of both the Mayor's Office and City Council.
The measure, proposed by Councilmen Jason Williams and Jared Brossett, will allow voters to decide whether to impose a 2-mill tax to provide programs for seniors on the March ballot. The more than $6 million raised through the tax is expected to dedicated to the New Orleans Council on Aging, a non-profit that provides services for the elderly in the city.
Council votes to put taxes on the ballot are not subject to a veto by the mayor.
"There are senior citizens in our great city who go to bed hungry because of lack of resources and we can do something about that," Williams said before the vote.
But Cantrell said the proposal does not take other city needs into account and would add to problems with diverting revenue to outside entities in a letter sent to the City Council Wednesday night.
In the letter, Cantrell argues the city should take a more "holistic and collaborative" approach to new taxes.
"New Orleans must protect and improve the services for our seniors and funding elderly services should be discussed in conjunction with other city needs, like early childhood education and mental health," Cantrell said. "In the spirit of collaboration, we should work together to develop a proposal that addresses all of our community's needs collectively."
Cantrell also took issue with plans discussed by the council to dedicate the money the tax would raise to the New Orleans Council on Aging.
"Providing additional resources to an organization that the city does not directly control limits the input and direction that the city can provide in order to ensure accountability and effectiveness for our residents," she wrote.
City Council members have said the tax is needed to increase the services the Council on Aging can provide, including the Meals on Wheels program.
Cantrell's administration has previously said the council should look for more money for seniors in its budget, rather than proposing a new tax, but did not go into details on the reasons for the mayor's opposition.