Jefferson Parish Councilman Chris Roberts has submitted a letter to Parish President Mike Yenni requesting he delay reinstating the parish's suspended animal shelter director, citing new allegations about how animals were euthanized at the shelter that Roberts said "are extremely serious and involve criminal acts."
Director Robin Beaulieu and Chief Animal Control Officer Melinda "Mimi" Olsen were suspended with pay in January after a current and a former employee complained of sexual harassment and retaliatory tactics by management.
The workers also alleged Beaulieu and Olsen practiced veterinary medicine without a license. In addition, the allegations referenced a video of dogs being mishandled and being dragged yelping to their deaths during euthanasia, in one instance.
In late February, the parish fired Olsen and suspended Beaulieu without pay as the investigation continued.
Beaulieu and the parish have been tight-lipped pending the investigation, though Beaulieu was expected to be reinstated after her second suspension ends on April 10.
Just days ahead of Wednesday's parish council meeting, however, Roberts has asked Yenni to hold off on making any decisions out of an abundance of caution, alluding to new information submitted to his council office and collected by the parish.
"Specific allegations involving the unlawful euthanasia of animals from our shelter for use in training by for-profit organizations is very disturbing," he said. "Documents provided to our office allege that Ms. Beaulieu had knowledge of these activities by shelter contractors and employees and took no action."
"We cannot afford to have any additional problems at our animal shelters and caution is the best policy to adopt at this point in time," he wrote.
The council has largely stayed out of the matter, though several members have told the administration it should be providing some basic information to the public about what is going on at parish shelters, rather than a complete information blackout.
Initially, the administration wouldn't acknowledge the two women had been suspended even while rumors swirled that they were no longer there.
Yenni told council members in February that the Human Resources department and the parish attorney's office would work with the council on figuring out what information can be released about a personnel matter.
Also on Wednesday's agenda is a request by the administration to replace Nicholas Moraites, the current veterinarian at the west bank shelter.
That veterinarian had submitted documentation about practices at the shelter that was part of the ongoing investigation.
Roberts blocked a resolution from the floor to begin that process last month, saying there could be a risk for a whistleblower suit against the parish. Roberts also questioned the haste and method used to begin his ouster. Yenni countered that Moraites, who is a contract employee, had told the administration he could not come back to work there if Beaulieu returned, which Yenni considered improper.