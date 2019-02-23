One current and one former employee of the Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter have submitted signed affidavits to the parish claiming suspended shelter director Robin Beaulieu tried to coach their testimony during a former colleague’s 2017 wrongful-termination hearing before an administrative law judge.
One of them, former shelter supervisor Shantrell George, said she was driven out of her job when she refused to go along with the attempted coaching. She said she found out while testifying that Beaulieu had filed a police report on her behalf, and without her knowledge or consent, alleging harassment by the fired employee.
“Once I got on the stand and told the truth, (and said) what she didn’t want me to say, I was totally retaliated against and railroaded out of my job,” said George, who said she was ordered to take several drug tests, which she passed, in the weeks after her testimony.
About three months later, she decided to resign.
“The whole crew wasn’t talking to me; I felt like an outcast,” she told The Advocate. “Everyone was nitpicking me. … I never had any disciplinary issues until after the trial.”
Along with the two employees who said they were coached, a third person, a former animal care supervisor named Jamal Johnson, submitted an affidavit saying that Beaulieu played employees against one another, often getting them to file written complaints about colleagues to bolster the case for firing them.
Johnson, who said he quit after five years on the job, said Beaulieu asked him to file a complaint about another employee, and that he went along to avoid getting on her bad side.
Beaulieu and Animal Control Chief Melinda “Mimi” Olsen, who is suspended along with Beaulieu, “played mind games with employees and urged them to turn against each other,” Johnson stated in his affidavit. “It seemed to become an organized system.”
“I loved my job but could not deal with the tactics of management,” he wrote.
The signed and notarized statements were submitted to the parish by Angelle Crochet, a former shelter volunteer who met with the parish attorney’s office after speaking out at a Parish Council meeting earlier this month.
Beaulieu and Olsen have been suspended with pay following complaints filed last month by two other former employees, Jordan Encalade and Brooke Bourgeois, who made similar allegations of workplace bullying and retaliation by management.
Their letters also accused the two supervisors of practicing veterinary medicine without a license, overcrowding the facility with animals, and failing to take action when animals were mistreated while being euthanized.
Bourgeois’ complaint, which has not previously been publicized, said she got her state license to be a euthanasia technician in January 2018 with the intention to serve as a back-up. But staffing shortages left only her and one other technician available, and she had to euthanize more than 500 animals during the six months ending in September.
She said she had a nervous breakdown at work and attended counseling. While Beaulieu and Olsen were ostensibly supportive, Bourgeois alleges they were actually making behind-the-scenes preparations to fire her.
Those claims are being investigated by the parish’s Human Resources Department, which has been conducting interviews with workers throughout the department, which includes both east bank and west bank shelters.
Officials won't talk
Parish officials will not discuss the matter because it is a personnel issue, and Beaulieu and Olsen are similarly prevented from publicly addressing any of the allegations while they are under review.
That review could be finished as early as this week, though it is not clear whether the parish will make its findings public.
The suspensions of Beaulieu and Olsen followed a 2016 investigation by Human Resources into Beaulieu’s management that began after another former employee, Martha Young, alleged she was wrongfully demoted. That inquiry looked into complaints that Beaulieu gave special treatment to favored employees, and its final report found many workers were afraid to speak out because they feared retaliation.
Two of the three affidavits submitted to the parish attorney’s office cite the case of Edward Haywood, a six-year employee who appealed his 2016 firing and was awarded back pay by an administrative law judge who ruled he was wrongfully terminated. The parish appealed but soon settled with Haywood after he hired another attorney who took up a separate claim of racial discrimination at the shelter.
George, the former employee, and a current employee who spoke to The Advocate on the condition of anonymity, because he fears retaliation, both said in their affidavits that they were told to testify during the administrative hearing that certain procedures Haywood was said to have violated were standing practices.
The current employee wrote in the affidavit that Beaulieu told employees who would testify what questions would be asked and printed out the questions for them.
“We were coached on how to answer these questions during our testimony,” the employee wrote. “I was nervous and pressured into doing this for fear of losing my job. I felt that if I didn’t do what Ms. Robin wanted, that I would be retaliated against.”
As for the police report, George told The Advocate that Beaulieu looked through her text messages with Haywood after Haywood had been fired and told her that texts Haywood sent to George amounted to harassment. George said she didn’t agree, but Beaulieu called the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office anyway. She said an officer arrived and looked through the texts and talked to her about them.
She said Beaulieu then went outside with the officer. The next time she heard about the issue was when she was asked to testify about a police report during Haywood’s hearing; she said she disavowed the report.
The police report notes some of George’s texts were deleted from the exchange with Haywood, but it says she told the deputy she did not delete them, something George remains adamant about today.
Public support
When news of Beaulieu's and Olsen’s suspensions broke last month, it triggered an outpouring of public support for them from people in the animal rescue community and shelter volunteers. About 15 of them came to the Parish Council meeting, many in matching T-shirts, to speak of the duo’s commitment to animal welfare and the strides made by the shelter since Beaulieu took over in 2011.
Those who spoke said they had never seen any mistreatment of animals or employees, and several characterized the workplace complaints as falsehoods levied by disgruntled employees. Some have emailed The Advocate to point out that Encalade and Bourgeois, who have declined to comment, are a couple, and that Encalade could have filed his complaint to back up Bourgeois' story of being blindsided by a retaliatory firing.
But another group of people said the allegations fit a distressingly familiar pattern of mismanagement at the shelter. Some spoke to The Advocate on the record, while others did not want to reveal their names, and some provided documents detailing a range of allegations going back to 2012.
That year, Beaulieu's management of the shelter came under fire at two council meetings, when Alissa Johnson, a former volunteer, and former shelter veterinarian John Edwards complained about her decisions regarding the placement of animals in homes and said she made medical decisions regarding the animals that were the responsibility of the vets.
At the time, Beaulieu said the allegations were a matter of disgruntled employees chafing under new management.
In the years since then, discord at the shelter stayed under the radar, until now.
“Robin Beaulieu has a history and a practice of retaliating against employees she believes are embarrassing her or are writing critical emails about her work at the shelter,” said attorney Kevin Katner, who represented Haywood in his wrongful termination hearing and won back pay for Young.
Haywood said he was never disciplined in the six years he worked there. But he said he was fired just weeks after he sent an email to Beaulieu detailing tardiness and attendance issues among employees who he said were not disciplined the way some other employees had been.
He said Beaulieu didn’t discuss the email with him, but that he heard she felt hurt by it. A few weeks later, he said, “I was in HR fighting for my job.”
That complaint was echoed in Bourgeois’ grievance report.
“I have been drug through countless employee hearings and been forced to discipline some while others have years of infractions and remain untouched,” she wrote.
Crochet, the former shelter volunteer who collected the affidavits, and Linda Sins, another former volunteer, also came forward to speak out against Beaulieu's management of the shelter. The two said they assisted with Haywood’s case — Sins is an attorney — because they worked with Haywood and felt he was a good employee who had been fired unfairly.
Crochet and Sins said they considered themselves friends of Beaulieu for most of the roughly two years they volunteered at the shelter, and Crochet estimates she spent 3,000 hours there, securing a grant for a playtime program for dogs, creating a system for tracking the animals and even maintaining a list of animals to be euthanized.
In her letter to the parish, Sins said she did not witness animal abuse at the shelter, but that there was “systemic and chronic neglect, most often on weekends, and likely due to poor staff training, inadequate staffing and supervision, low morale, truancy and lateness.”
Dedicated workers
Sins said the shelter has some dedicated workers, “but those few cannot possibly handle the daily volume of work that exists.”
Crochet said she feels rectifying the lack of supervision on Sundays in particular would improve the quality of life of for animals.
“I cannot tell you how many times Linda (Sins) and I took a dog home or I took it to the vet myself,” she said.
Crochet, like Haywood, said there were instances where animals were mistreated while being euthanized. She said she stopped assisting with the procedure if the animals could not be sedated first, but she was told that was a cost the shelter could not incur.
Crochet’s and Sins’ time at the shelter ended in September 2016, several months after the two sent a letter to parish officials complaining that avoidable overcrowding could lead to animals being killed unnecessarily.
In their letter, Crochet and Sins implored the parish to avoid tipping off Beaulieu that they had complained. But an email sent out by Beaulieu a month later said she felt “dismay and hurt” that two volunteers had recently been “less than supportive in their remarks.”
Crochet said that Beaulieu soon stopped communicating with her. And when the power went out at the shelter on Aug. 28, leaving Crochet, Sins and about a dozen new volunteers in the dark, Sins called Beaulieu and Crochet emailed Beaulieu’s supervisor, Diane Roussel, to see what to do.
On Sept. 1, Beaulieu sent an email thanking Crochet for her service at the shelter but saying she was no longer welcome there. Sins stopped volunteering shortly thereafter.
Crochet and Sins said they know some may see them as disgruntled former employees and volunteers out for revenge. But the women said they’ve all been trying to raise concerns about the shelter for years and don’t feel they've been heard.
“We have been trying to shine a light on this for so long,” Sins said.