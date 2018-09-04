Tropical Storm Gordon was expected to hit the Mississippi coast as a Category 1 hurricane overnight Tuesday, largely skirting the New Orleans metro area save for some wind gusts and heavy rains from feeder bands expected to pass through Wednesday.

Slidell and eastern St. Tammany appeared to be at greatest risk and officials there warned residents that rainfall between 4 and 7 inches could create flooding problems. Although Gordon's hurricane-force winds were not expected beyond 20 miles from the eye, tropical storm-force winds of up to about 70 mph could be experienced further out.

Local government offices closed early on Tuesday and school systems announced closures for Wednesday as Gordon churned up the eastern Gulf of Mexico throughout the day.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Orleans, Jefferson, St. Tammany, St. Bernard and St. Charles schools had announced closures for Wednesday. All Archdiocese of New Orleans schools in those parishes also will be closed. Other school systems, including those in Plaquemines and St. John the Baptist parishes, had not yet announced whether they would close. Several local universities, including Tulane, UNO, Southern University New Orleans and Loyola, closed Tuesday afternoon, but had not announced closures for Wednesday.

Gordon moved relatively quickly at 15 mph and much of the precipitation was on the east side of the system. Kevin Gilmore, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said that even with the New Orleans area falling on the dry side of the storm, there is still a chance for severe weather, including wind gusts of up to 35 mph and heavy rains from the feeder bands.

“You could probably get a quick inch or two,” he said. “We’re in this really moist tropical air mass and you could still see impacts from these bands or cells and they could create some localized flooding.”

Governor John Bel Edwards said Tuesday he had deployed a total of 350 Louisiana National Guardsmen, largely to areas of north Louisiana that could see heavy rain as Gordon moves on Wednesday.

In New Orleans, Mayor LaToya Cantrell ordered a voluntary evacuation for areas outside of the city’s levee protection system, namely the Venetian Isle, Lake Catherine and Irish Bayou communities. Residents were warned to remain indoors, stay off of flooded roads, and report fallen branches or street flooding to city officials.

“Starting as early as this afternoon, we will see heavy rain, high wind as well as storm surge,” Cantrell said Tuesday. “Now is the time to pay attention, as we do not give idle threats.”

In Jefferson, Parish President Mike Yenni said all 184 pumps across the parish’s 69 pump stations were operable. All 287 drainage department employees were working to make the parish prepared for Gordon’s approach.

“Our biggest concern is power outages,” he said, adding that he had been in contact with Philip May at Entergy and Public Service Commissioner Eric Skrmetta.

St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister said officials are hoping the storm will not be too severe. But officials are anticipating that south Slidell and Madisonville could experience some high water.

Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer said the city is as secure as it can be given an impending storm, and city personnel will monitor the weather around the clock overnight. Cromer said given current predictions, the storm could bring enough rain and push enough water to flood parts of south Slidell and nearby unincorporated areas.

The mayor said he was concerned that if the West Pearl River filled quickly, there could be flooding in areas near the river, as well.

State Sen. Sharon Hewitt, who lives near the West Pearl in the Slidell area, said despite recent rains, the river is low right now and that should give the basin extra room to fill if Gordon proves to be a considerable rain event.

Parish Councilwoman Michele Blanchard said Coin du Lestin, Eden Isles and Palm Lake could see flooding in east St. Tammany.

Brister said the parish closed Louisiana 1077 south of Louisiana 22 in the Madisonville area Monday. That area, known as Lake Road to locals, often is covered by water as a storm approaches.

Madisonville Mayor Jean Pelloat said some staff will be on call throughout the evening, though he said he's not anticipating too much of an impact in town.

"We'll have some barricades up to block some streets in low-lying areas," Pelloat said. "But this storm appears to be going pretty well to our east at the time. That's good news for us. And the water (in the Tchefuncte River which flows through town) appears to have dropped about two feet this morning. It's well below the bulkhead, so I think we may have some room to spare."

Slidell had three sandbag stations open Monday, and St. Tammany Parish had five. Spokesman Ronnie Simpson said that 40,000 bags were distributed on Monday alone.

In Plaquemines, President Amos Cormier declared a state of emergency and a voluntary evacuation was called for the east bank of the parish and the west bank from Alliance to Venice.

Sandbags were available at several locations around the parish, but as of early Tuesday afternoon, no shelters had been opened. That could change if conditions warrant, Cormier said.

Sandbags were also handed out in the River Parishes as water pushed its way in from the Gulf.

Roadways close to Lake Pontchartrain in St. John took on some water, as did the fishing village of Bayou Gauche in St. Charles.

Parish President Natalie Robottom said cancelling schools and handing out sandbags were all part of being cautious, a lesson the parish learned from Hurricane Isaac and other storms.

“Maybe just count this as a practice,” she said. “This is a good opportunity to put all of our new things in place and verify that they’re working.”

A $760 million federal project that would protect the area from a 100-year storm has been approved and is in the planning phase, but will not be finished until 2023 — leaving LaPlace completely vulnerable to hurricanes.

Shoveling sand bags at the end of his Palmetto South subdivision Tuesday, LaPlace resident Clyde Williams said he wasn’t taking any chances.

“I don’t wait to the last minute; I’m preparing," he said. "I’m preparing just in case I have to keep water from my house coming up my driveway.”

