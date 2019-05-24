Mayor LaToya Cantrell is pulling her bill to charge New Orleans agencies a higher fee for taxes the city collects on their behalf, citing “misinformation” about her intent and the Orleans Parish School Board's recent lawsuit against the measure.
In a statement late Friday afternoon, Cantrell said the bill, which had been sailing through the Legislature before the lawsuit was filed, should be reconsidered after the litigation around it had been resolved.
“The conversation around the costs incurred by the City in collecting ad valorem taxes has been clouded by misinformation,” Cantrell said. “I am deeply disappointed by the mischaracterizations that have been circulated.
"After conversations with our delegation members, I am requesting that SB110 be withdrawn and urging that the matter be reconsidered once pending litigation has been resolved.”
The bill had been cast by the OPSB as a thinly veiled attempt to make legal the city's improper practice of using property tax money intended for other agencies to fund city pension systems. And while Senate Bill 110 had for weeks gone unnoticed, supporters of the School Board had begun to lobby lawmakers in recent days to kill the measure, saying it would unfairly strip funding from an agency that serves tens of thousands of public school children.
Though she's backing down from the bill, Cantrell does not, however, appear to be backing down from the city's long-time practice of shifting money from the School Board and other agencies to pay pension debt.
“To be clear: for all ad valorem taxes collected, the State of Louisiana mandates that all tax collectors contribute to the State and statewide public retirement systems," Cantrell added.
