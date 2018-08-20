Three former Southern University at New Orleans professors fired after Hurricane Katrina should get more than $422,000 in back pay from the university, a Civil District Court judge has ruled.
Judge Nakisha Ervin-Knott sided last week with formerly tenured teachers Robert Perry, Shirley Williams-Scott and Audrey McGee, who argued that SUNO’s move to furlough them after the 2005 storm devastated its Gentilly campus was arbitrary and capricious.
SUNO failed to persuade Ervin-Knott that it followed all of its rules governing layoffs and appeals of such decisions.
The teachers sued in 2006, and their case has dragged on for years. It initially covered a larger group of SUNO employees, but several others agreed in 2014 to settle with the university out of court.
At issue is how SUNO handled the layoffs of more than 60 teachers and staffers after floodwaters ravaged its buildings and enrollment fell precipitously.
Working with the state’s Board of Regents, SUNO adopted emergency plans in 2006 to eliminate several academic programs in order to stay afloat financially. The deleted divisions included the ones that had employed Perry, Williams-Scott and McGee.
Officials sent notices and held meetings to inform affected employees of the changes and their rights to appeal. And all three teachers exercised that right, which meant they got due process, SUNO's attorney Winston DeCuir Sr. argued.
Their appeals were denied, and DeCuir said SUNO was not obligated to rehire everyone when conditions improved.
But lawyer Willie Zanders Sr. argued that SUNO failed to fully follow its rules for rehiring furloughed employees after crises and that employees were instead rehired based on leaders’ arbitrary choices about who should serve in certain jobs.
He said the affected teachers could have been hired for work at Southern’s Baton Rouge or Shreveport campuses or even for other jobs at SUNO after the campus began to recover.
In her ruling, Ervin-Knott awarded each teacher three years of lost salary, fringe benefits and interest. That means Williams-Scott is due to receive more than $162,000.
McGee will get about $135,000, while Perry will receive around $125,000, if the ruling stands.