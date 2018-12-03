David Ellis, a veteran in the global energy consulting industry, has been named the new chief executive officer of Entergy New Orleans, the company said Monday.

Ellis, formerly of Global Power Technologies of New Jersey, replaces Charles Rice, who resigned in August following a wave of controversy over a scheme to pay actors to support Entergy's plans for a new power plant.

GPT is described by Entergy as a global company that delivers enterprise and cloud-based software solutions, manufactures reliability and energy management products, and provides energy consulting and advisory services to electric utilities and their customers.

Ellis will join the company on Dec. 10.

“We conducted a comprehensive national search to find the right leader for Entergy New Orleans who can successfully implement our plan to improve reliability, create a smarter and greener energy grid for the city, and renew our role as a trusted partner and service provider for our customers and the communities we serve,” said Rod West, group president of utility operations for parent Entergy Corp. “David’s deep background in innovation, reliability and resource management, and delivering customer-focused products and services make him the right choice to lead Entergy New Orleans into the future. We welcome him to the Crescent City.”

Ellis arrives at a crucial time. The company has offered to pay $5 million to the city after a recent City Council investigation found the company was culpable in a scheme to pay actors to voice support for a New Orleans East proposed power plant.

At the center of the controversy was Entergy New Orleans' request for permission to build a new 128-megawatt natural gas-fired power plant in New Orleans East.

Entergy argued the $232 million unit is needed to provide a local source of power generation, especially after storms that might knock out transmission lines from distant plants, while environmental activists said the company should instead incorporate more local renewable energy sources into its grid.

But soon after the council voted to authorize the plant, The Lens reported that actors had been paid to attend meetings and support Entergy's plans. The utility later admitted to asking a outside firm to round up specific numbers of supporters but insisted that firm chose to pay actors without Entergy's knowledge.

The council's independent probe later found that Entergy "knew or should have known" people would be paid. Emails and text messages showed that Entergy had crafted scripts and bought T-shirts for its supporters, then sought to hide itself as the source driving the turnout.

Then-CEO Charles Rice also referred to his company's power plant advocacy as a "war" that needed all the "foot (soldiers) we can muster." Rice resigned in August.

West conceded that the utility "should have known" about the plan to hire actors but criticized the council's investigators for omitting evidence that he said showed the company's executives in fact did not know.

The company's latest submission to the council echoes West's sentiments, calling the actors scandal "a serious issue" and offering to pay the full $5 million the council contemplated.

Ellis has a degree in electrical engineering technology from Penn State University where he played basketball for four years. He also has a master's degree in business administration from Eastern University. He and his wife, Christine, have nine children, ranging in age from 8-24.