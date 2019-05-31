Mosquitoes in St. Tammany Parish have tested positive for West Nile virus in what officials said is the first reported case of infected insects being found in Louisiana this year.
The infected mosquitoes were collected over the last two weeks in the Tammany Hills area of Covington and were tested by the diagnostic laboratory run through Louisiana State University's veterinary school.
Parish officials said the Tammany Hills area can become a haven for mosquitoes because ditches there often have standing water as a result of the high number of individual septic systems that connect to them.
Parish officials warned that these findings represent "an elevated risk" to local residents and that additional infected mosquitoes may appear in other sections of the 400 miles of septic roadside ditches that run through the parish.
Last year, one-fifth of mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile virus in St. Tammany came from this area.
St. Tammany Parish Mosquito Abatement collects mosquitoes from over 90 sites across the parish from February through November.
The parish is currently spraying larvicide in Tammany Hills with newly acquired helicopters, inspecting insect larvae and spraying from trucks and aircraft at night.
"We ask residents to do their part to reduce their risk of contracting West Nile virus by making certain their septic systems are in proper working order, including having them pumped out if necessary, and checking to make certain aerators are operable," parish officials said in a statement. "Also, controlling the vegetation in the ditches helps to allow the larval control treatments to reach the water surfaces."
The parish also advised residents to reduce their exposure to mosquito bites by wearing mosquito repellent, avoiding the outdoors in the hours around sunset and sunrise and wearing long sleeves and other clothing that keeps skin covered.
West Nile virus mainly affects birds, but mosquitoes that bite birds can transmit the virus to humans. There are no vaccines or medications to prevent or treat the disease, which can cause fever, aching, vomiting and rashes.
Last year, 53 human cases of the virus were reported in Louisiana, the highest rate in the country, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.