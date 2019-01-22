If all goes as planned, new water meters could start being installed in St. John the Baptist Parish as soon as June, looking to end a two-year long billing nightmare for customers after every meter in its old system failed.
The parish’s finance committee — composed of the same members as the parish council — voted 5-4 Tuesday night to move forward with soliciting bids for the new $16.5 million system, which will replace all of the approximately 17,000 meters in the parish that failed.
With the approval, requests for bid should go out in the next two weeks, with installation possible in June. The first area to get the new meters will probably be LaPlace, according to Rob Delaune of Principal Engineering, the company that is consulting the parish on the process.
It will take about a year in total to replace all the meters, Delaune said, but LaPlace should be first because it affects the most customers.
The parish also overcame a key holdup in getting to this point last week, when on Jan. 16 it closed on a $6 million low-interest loan from the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality to help fund the project.
Approval of the loan — part of LDEQ’s “Green Project Reserve” — had been delayed for months after a quarrel between Parish President Natalie Robottom and the council over which paperwork needed to be signed.
The loan will now help pay for the new meters, in what’s called “advanced metering infrastructure” system, different from the failed “automatic meter reading” system currently in the parish.
The old system, installed in the early to mid-2000s, sent out electronic signals that were picked up once a month by passing utility trucks.
The batteries for that system were designed to last 10 years — and were never replaced, causing the en masse failure in the meters about two years ago.
Robottom acknowledged the parish is at fault for lacking to maintain the system.
Batteries for “advanced metering infrastructure” meters are designed to last 20 years, though, and send out alerts when the batteries get low.
It also records water usage every four hours, for a total of 720 readings in a 30-day month. Each meter sends out a signal that will be picked up by base stations on water towers. Customers will be able to check their usage online.
Under “automatic meter reading,” meters were only read once per month by passing utility vehicles.
After the meters failed, customers started getting wildly inaccurate bill amounts, in some cases well in the hundreds of dollars.
The parish responded by going to a manual read system, and 90 percent of all meters are now read that way, according to Robert Figuero Jr., the parish’s chief financial officer. Figuero is now also overseeing the parish utilities, after previous Utilities Director Blake Fogelman left Jan. 4.
Fogelman had a tentative plan to start enforcing cutoffs for delinquent bills this month, but that has been put on hold, Figuero said. He added the parish should have a more definitive plan for cutoff enforcement in the next couple of weeks, as the parish looks to move to 100 percent manual reads before the new system is installed.
As for that new system, approval of the solicitation for bids seemed far from certain Tuesday night, as Councilwoman At-Large Jaclyn Hotard pushed instead for a request for proposal.
Delaune advised against that, saying the invitation for bid was part of the approval for the LDEQ loan, and that changing the language might result in a three-month delay in installation.
Hotard was adamant in having a request for proposal, though, which would give more flexibility for the parish to award the contract for the project, rather than simply granting it to the lowest responsible bidder.
Delaune said there are strict specifications bidders have to adhere to, though, and that there are only three companies that make meters that meet that standard.
Hotard said that was even more reason for the parish to have control over who gets the contract.
“This is probably going to be the most significant decision I will make on the council before I walk out the door,” she said.
Hotard’s motion to have a request for proposal instead of invitation to bid failed, though, with a 4-4 vote deadlock with District IV Councilman Marvin Perrilloux absent.
The subsequent vote on whether to authorize the invitation to bid passed, though.
Councilmembers Larry Sorapuru, Kurt Becnel, Julia Remondet, Lennix Madere Jr., and Larry Snyder voted for authorization.
Councilmembers Michael Wright, Thomas Malik, Hotard and Perrilloux voted against.