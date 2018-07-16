The competition to become the next executive director of the New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board is down to an official from former Mayor Marc Morial's administration and Milwaukee's public works commissioner.
A selection committee winnowed down the list of finalists Monday.
The committee, made up of officials in Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration and the S&WB, unanimously picked Avis Marie Russell and Ghassan Korban as the two candidates left in the running.
The pair were chosen from a group of four finalists, all of whom have been in New Orleans for interviews since being picked from a list of 11 candidates last month.
The committee discussed the selection for about two hours in a closed-door session before voting to recommend Russell and Korban.
Russell served as Morial's city attorney and executive counsel, overseeing a controversial and failed effort to privatize the S&WB during his administration. More recently, she served as general counsel and interim general manager of the Washington, D.C., Water and Sewer Authority.
Korban served in various roles in Milwaukee's Public Works Department before being appointed its commissioner in 2011. He has a background in engineering and project management and, in his current position, oversees the Wisconsin city's Water Department.
Cantrell will pick between the two finalists; her choice will have to be approved by the agency's board. A final decision could come as soon as Wednesday's board meeting.
The S&WB has been without a permanent executive director since shortly after the Aug. 5 flood, when Cedric Grant announced he would retire in the face of an outcry over false statements made by utility officials about the status of the drainage system and its readiness to handle major rainstorms. Since then, the S&WB has been run by a series of interim managers.
Meanwhile, add another problem to the pile of woes at the S&WB: a dwindling cash reserve.
Officials said Monday that the water and sewerage systems are operating in the red, forcing them to draw down the agency's bank accounts to levels that could imperil future bond issues.
On top of that, a preliminary review of revenue in May found it was 10 percent below what had been budgeted because thousands of customers have challenged or simply not paid their bills, newly hired Chief Financial Officer Yvette Downs told the board’s Finance and Administration Committee.
The problem is not that the S&WB will run out of cash immediately but that it will run afoul of promises connected to bonds it issued in 2014, which require it keep 90 days of cash on hand for both the water and sewerage systems, whose finances are calculated separately.
But the water system is just barely above the minimum requirements, with only enough cash to cover about 96.5 days, Downs said. When taken together, the water, sewerage and drainage systems have only enough money to cover about 106 days.
That likely won’t create a problem immediately, since the bond requirements only kick in at the end of the year, said Lisa Daniel, a managing director at PFM, a consultant advising the S&WB.
The S&WB has blamed revenue shortfalls in recent months on about 17,000 customers who officials say are late on their bills and owe $13.5 million.
However, because of widespread billing problems at the utility, it remains unclear how much of that money is actually owed and how much is due to errors. About 7,000 customers are disputing their bills, including nearly all of the top 25 customers, who together total about $3 million of the delinquent accounts.
The S&WB announced last week that on Aug. 1 it would start shutting off water to customers who have outstanding balances of $50 or more that are at least 60 days overdue.
“Part of the effort to work on our collection activities will hopefully bring in some additional revenue,” Downs said on Monday.
Consultants and contractors are looking through the S&WB’s financials, both to complete an audit required by the state and to get a better handle on its current state, Daniel said. The goal is to get things in order by later this year so that additional bonds can be issued, she said.