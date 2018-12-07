Voters go to the polls Saturday to decide who will be Louisiana's next secretary of state and to cast their ballots for various local races and tax proposals in the New Orleans area.
Those include School Board runoffs in Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes, City Council elections in Harahan and a Slidell-area seat in the state House of Representatives.
Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m., and even without a chance of rain that's forecast at 100 percent, turnout was expected to be very light.
About 51 percent of voters statewide voted in the Nov. 6 primary election. In New Orleans, however, participation in early voting for Saturday's runoff was 3 percent, down from 11 percent of eligible voters for the primary.
Nevertheless, Orleans Parish Clerk of Criminal Court Arthur Morrell, the city's chief elections officer, struck a note of encouragement Friday. "When our military go out into the field, they don't stop because it's raining," he said. "Take this as a challenge ... to express your right to vote."
At the top of the ballot is the runoff between Republican Kyle Ardoin and Democrat Gwen Collins-Greenup for secretary of state.
In Orleans Parish, Democrats Omar Mason and Marie Williams are vying to be the next judge in Division E of Civil District Court.
Also on the ballot in Orleans is an amendment to the City Charter that would replace one spot on the Sewerage & Water Board now held by a private citizen appointed by the mayor with a member of, or appointment by, the City Council.
Voters in the Touro Bouligny Security District in Uptown will decide on renewing a 16.2-mill tax for eight years.
In Jefferson Parish, the headline race in the School Board elections is the District 5 race between longtime member Cedric Floyd and newcomer Simeon Dickerson. In District 2, one-term incumbent Ricky Johnson is taking on political newcomer Eddie Boudreaux, while Tiffany Kuhn and retired coach Mark Terrebonne face off in District 3.
In Harahan, five candidates are vying for three open seats on the City Council. They are incumbent Carrie Wheeler, Tommy Budde, Darlene Schwartz, Jason Asbill and Bryan “Keko” Whittle Sr. Another incumbent, Susan Benton, has withdrawn from the race.
The other two seats on the five-member council were won Nov. 8 by Eric Chatelain and incumbent Craig Johnston.
Also in Jefferson, millage renewals are on the ballot in Westwego and in Fire Protection Districts 6 and 8.
In Westwego, voters will be asked to renew a 10-year, 7-mill tax for ambulance service. The tax generates about $434,000 per year.
Voters in Fire Protection District No. 6 will decide on renewing up to 25 mills for 10 years, which would generate $4.8 million per year for fire protection in Harvey east of the Harvey Canal.
A 10-year renewal of up to 25 mills is also on the ballot for Fire Protection District No. 8. It generates $7.6 million per year in Marrero and the portion of Harvey on the west side of the Harvey Canal.
St. Tammany has only one parishwide item on the ballot: a 1-mill, 10-year renewal of a property tax for its animal control shelter. The tax, which would cost the owner of a $200,000 home with a homestead exemption $12.50 per year, would generate an estimated $2 million annually.
Most of the other action Saturday in St. Tammany is on the eastern side of the parish, where Mary DuBuisson and John Raymond are running to replace Greg Cromer in the Slidell-area House District 90 seat. Cromer resigned with a year left in his term when he was elected mayor of Slidell.
The race has become heated, with Raymond saying that DuBuisson is not a real Republican and some Raymond adversaries questioning the funding of political advertisements on a Christian radio station that he launched.
Two School Board runoffs, one in the Slidell area and one in Pearl River, are also on the ballot in St. Tammany.
Peggy Seeley, the incumbent in the District 8 seat, is facing a challenge from Mike Winkler, the retired principal of Pearl River High. Tammy Lamy, a retired teacher, is running against Maurice Doucette after the incumbent in the Slidell-area District 11 race, Bob Womack, was ousted in the primary.
Only two municipal races in St. Tammany required runoffs: for Abita Springs mayor and Pearl River police chief.
In Abita Springs, Greg Lemons, the incumbent mayor, came in second to Dan Curtis, a member of the Board of Aldermen, in the primary. Most of the current aldermen did not seek re-election, signaling a big change in the small town's government.
In Pearl River, Jack Sessions and Chris Culotta are running for police chief to replace JJ Jennings, who was ousted in the primary.
Advocate staff reporters Jessica Williams and Sara Pagones contributed to this report.