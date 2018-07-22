The Tulane Brain Institute has received a $1 million pledge from the Priddy Family Foundation to create a new fund for faculty research.
The Priddy Family Spark Research Endowed Fund will specifically give awards for early-stage research that advances the Brain Institute’s research priorities, the university said in a news release.
“We are very excited about our involvement with the Tulane Brain Institute and are honored to be a part of such a great undertaking,” Robert Priddy said. “After years in venture capital, I know when I see a quality venture, and investing in early-stage scientific research at Tulane will have tremendous returns for humanity in the future.”
With the new fund, Tulane hopes to raise the Brain Institute's national visibility and attract future funding for it from national agencies.
“This latest act of generosity from the Priddy Family Foundation will provide opportunities for Tulane students to join the efforts of Tulane Brain Institute researchers in exploring age-related dementias and other neurodegenerative diseases, stroke, post-traumatic stress, autism, schizophrenia and a host of other issues critical to understanding the brain and improving lives worldwide,” Tulane President Mike Fitts said.